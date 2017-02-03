Bahamas Horticultural Society to host plant sale on Feb. 11

“Replenish your hurricane-ravaged garden at the Horticultural Society of The Bahamas’ (HSB) Annual Plant Sale” suggests Alma Evans, HSB president. The popular event is set for Sat., Feb. 11, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Bahamas National Trust's “The Retreat Garden”, on Village Road, opposite Queen’s College.

“It’s also your perfect chance to buy healthy, reasonably priced plants as Valentine’s gifts.” she said. “Children may enjoy shopping for gifts at the long tables of plants for $5 or less.”

“Please note the date, no longer the first Saturday of February,” said HSB Treasurer Sarah Lobosky, a past HSB president. “Helping beautify the nation is one of the society’s goals. As a result, unusual plants and sound advice on growing them are featured at our popular sale each year.”

Plant lovers still fly to Nassau for the sale from all over The Bahamas, reported HSB Past President Dail Pearce. He will again be one of the special vendors, offering succulents and air plants in glass globes.

Other featured vendors include Flamingo Nursery for orchids and supplies, Past President Marina Greaves with her water garden features and other unusual containers and plants, bedding plants and fruit trees from the Errol Strachan’s Garden of Edem and stylish exhibits by Bev Evans.

“Say ‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’ with water plants, roses, orchids, or other exotic or bedding plants - all at really good prices," recommends former HSB President Eric Butler, who always brings a truck load of green goodies.

“Restock your garden Feb. 11 and prepare for Easter, at the big sale opposite Queen's College. There is no admission charge,” reminds Past President Cindy Wilde, who always brings dozens of well-grown plants.

"It is smart to be one of the first in line for the opening. The best stuff goes fast," adds Mr. Butler. He adds “Bring boxes!”

“There is always something new to spark a gardener's imagination at this sale,” said HSB President Evans. She reminds members to pay special attention to the condition of plants brought to the sale, “It should always looks like a plant show.”

Herbs and hanging baskets, bromeliads and orchids are always popular and in great supply. Of special interest each year are hundreds, possibly thousands, of dramatic bromeliads, tiny tillandsias or “air plants” to gigantic hybrids with a five foot long leaf. Members also often donate bare root plants to the sale for landscaping.

Publicity Chairman Sara Parker points out, "There are products designed to make bromeliads less attractive to mosquitoes if you are worried about bites. I recommend the bare root bromeliads which you can move around a new landscape until you get it right. The BNT garden gives you great ideas on landscaping, too.” Mrs. Parker is a founding member of the HSB and hosts the popular home and garden show, “Bahamas Realty, Now.”

Plants range in price from less than a dollar to more than $100 depending on size and rarity. HSB members grow the plants and label them for sale, with 10 percent of the sale price going to the HSB.

No plants will be sold before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, said Mrs. Lobosky. She urges members to bring plants, labeled with proper sales tags, on Friday Feb. 10 as none will be accepted on sale day.

Savvy shoppers wear hats and sunscreen, arrive early and bring their own boxes, bags and trucks according to bromeliad expert Beryl Sheasby. Some help is available for transporting large plants to the parking area, courtesy of Queen’s College.

Founded by the late Mrs. Sara Bardelmeier in 1983, the HSB conducts field trips and participates in horticultural shows. The HSB now includes more than 100 members, including all the local garden clubs, top horticulturists, and family island growers.

The HSB’s 2016–2017 executives are President Alma Evans, Vice President Shirlene Godet, First Vice President Cyprianna Stuart, Treasurer Sarah Lobosky, Assistant Treasurer Joanna Robertson, Secretary Georgette Dames, Assistant Secretary Rosella Armbrister, Historian Kent Lightbourn, and Immediate Past President Barbara Archer.



