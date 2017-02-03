I was talking to a young man after a seminar one day as he asked if he could have a word with me.Of course I obviously obliged. As we sat down at a table after the seminar had ended; he confided in me, that he always tried to be pleasant and positive both at home and at work; however, he quickly added, that it was becoming more and more difficult as his wife had a whole lot of problems she was working through and thus seemed to be in a bad mood each evening when he got home from work. He further added, that at work too, he had to deal with many of his Managers and Supervisors who had extremely bad attitudes causing him to get very annoyed at work day after day.

Having listened to him patiently without interrupting, I simply uttered the phrase which is the title of today’s article ‘Don’t Let ‘Their’ Problems Become ‘Yours’. He looked at me in a rather dumbfounded fashion for a second or two and then said in a rather annoyed tone “So, what you’re saying D. Paul is that it’s all my fault?” I replied “No that’s not what I’m saying at all”.

I further explained, that we all have to deal with people with problems just about every day; however, that’s no reason to allow them to take away our joy, so to speak, as we should be quite capable of controlling our emotions under all circumstances.

Yes My Friend, to put it in plain and simple language which all can fully comprehend; there are a whole lot of wonderful people spread throughout this great big world of ours; however, there are also a whole lot of ‘Jerks’, to use a popular expression whom we have to daily deal with too. So learn to control your emotions, stay calm even in particularly ‘Hostile Situations’ and believe me, you’ll win in the end... yes you will!

• Think about it!

Visit my Website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to ‘Time to Think’ the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



