‘Da Bahamian Ting’ Song Competition deadline extended to Feb. 17

Scores of talented Bahamians have been busy composing new and exciting songs for the Ministry of Tourism’s “Da Bahamian Ting” song competition.

Rick Carey, coordinator in the Heritage and Culture Department of the Ministry of Tourism, said the department has been flooded with submissions from enthusiastic Bahamians.

“We are really surprised by the response. It’s been amazing. We have had interest and submissions from a lot of professional and amateur musicians, songwriters, bands and school choirs. It’s not just people in Nassau either, we’ve had folks call from the Exumas, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama too,” Carey said.

Contestants now have until February 17, 2017 to submit their songs to the Ministry of Tourism.

The deadline was extended to allow contestants more time to refine the songs, Carey said.

“As a professional musician, I know you need more time to plan things properly. There are going to be those people who need the extra time to refine their songs,” Carey added.

Ten finalists will be selected from the submissions and the winner will be named at the Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival in Georgetown, Exuma, March 9-11. The overall winner will be selected by the public.

Songs must fall into a Bahamian genre, such as rake ‘n’scrape, goombay or Junkanoo, and around three minutes long.

The winner will receive $25,000 with second place taking $20,000, third place $15,000, fourth place $10,000 and fifth through 10th $1,000 each.

Carey said he hopes to see the next rising star of Bahamian music.

“I’m very excited about what the younger generation comes up with,” he said.

Application forms and competition rules are available at the Ministry of Tourism, fourth floor, British Colonial Business Centre, #1 Bay Street and all family island tourist offices.

Submission forms and contest rules can also be found on the Ministry of Tourism’s website at TourismToday.com.

For more information call 302-2000 or email dabahamianting@bahamas.com.







