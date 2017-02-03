Sorority celebrates 109th Founders’ Day

In celebration of the 109th Founders’ Day of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., members of the Eta Psi Omega Chapter gave of themselves in service and took time to engage in sisterly relations.

On Saturday January 14, members began by visiting the children’s ward at Princess Margaret Hospital to read to the children and sing songs with them. A great time was had and some extra joy was spread throughout the ward. The following day members welcomed Founders’ Day by manning the first water stop and a cheer stop at Marathon Bahamas.

Contanza Adderley Bourne, president, Eta Psi Omega, noted that “Starting our Founders’ Day celebrations with acts of service is really a hallmark of our chapter and indicative of the way AKA women strive to live their lives – in service.”

Members ended Founders’ Day by inviting family, friends and other Greek organizations to join them in watching Hidden Figures at Galleria Cinemas. Over 200 members and guests filled the theater. The movie tells the story of three members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Founders’ Day Committee Chair Zoe Gibson shared that “We wanted to see the film and learn more about these pioneering women of AKA. I can honestly say that we were all inspired and, quite frankly, moved by the stories of these women. They faced incredible odds due to both their color and their gender, but they were persistent in pursuing their goals and determined to achieve – and they did. I think there was a lot that we could relate to and learn from.”

Founders’ Day activities continued with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, on Saturday, January 21. Members of the chapter brought, packaged and served soup to those in need at the St. Barnabas Soup Kitchen. They then walked throughout the neighboring community to give soup to many who could not make it to the kitchen. Approximately 340 people were fed.

A newer member of the chapter, Melissa Hanna remarked that “Our driving force is to be ‘supreme in service to all mankind’ and we really want to make our mark here in The Bahamas, as women who serve and uplift the community. It was a joy to work along with my sisters and impact, if only in a small way, the lives of the people we served and interacted with.”

The chapter ended their week-long celebrations with a church service at Christ Church Cathedral, to give thanks to God for blessing and sustaining their work, followed by brunch at Luciano’s of Chicago, where members enjoyed each other’s company.



