Sponsors line up for ‘Beyond The Diary’ event

Nearly one dozen of the country’s leading institutions have come forward to sponsor “Beyond the Diary”, an inspiring first-person tale of triumph over tragedy featuring Eva Schloss, stepsister and best friend of Anne Frank. It was Anne Frank’s journal – filled with the hopes and dreams of a young teen despite the family living in hiding and fear for two years, afraid to utter a sound for days on end, that opened the eyes of the world to the personal side of the Holocaust.

“Beyond the Diary”, set for the Melia Nassau Beach resort on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m., is expected to draw a standing room only audience, as Mrs. Schloss, now 87, recounts the riveting story that takes listeners from a childhood of innocence to the anguish of Auschwitz and on to a life filled with meaning and purpose as wife, mother, grandmother, author and humanitarian.

It is, say organizers, a story of the indomitable power of the human spirit.

“We are delighted that so many sponsors have stepped forth allowing us to bring this historic event to The Bahamas,” said Rabbi Sholom Bluming. “Everyone we mentioned it to was eager to be part of such a moving and inspiring evening and especially pleased to partner in the separate presentation to students.”

Prior to the public event, Schloss will make a private presentation at the Melia to over 600 students from several schools, sharing her inspirational story and life lessons.

Among the sponsors are Aetos Holdings, Andbank Private Bankers, Ansbacher Bahamas, the Ministry of Tourism, Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Bahamas) Ltd., Bank Julius Baer, Diane Phillips & Associates, Oracle Capital Advisors Ltd., Restaurants Bahamas Ltd., SYZ Wealth Management and Union Bancaire Privee (UBP).

“The support we’ve received has been humbling and inspiring,” expressed Rabbi Bluming. “It's a sign of the generous spirit these special men and women have. They care deeply about the betterment of our entire community and the education of children and adults alike. Without their support, events like this would not be possible. Many of these same sponsors have also supported similar programs in the past and we are eternally grateful to them for their continued contribution to The Bahamas.”

“Beyond the Diary” is the third historic program in six years hosted by the Nassau Jewish community. The first two, a Schindler’s List survivor and an Israeli fencer from the 1972 Munich Olympics drew standing room only crowds.

“Eva Schloss is one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors. She will tell her unforgettable story, through the eyes of her best friend and classmate, Anne Frank, then through her own lens as a prisoner and finally through the heart of a woman whose courage and compassion could not be dampened as she emerged to live a rich and full life of inspiration to others. Eva, who became Anne Frank’s stepsister after her father married Anne’s mother following the death of their respective spouses, will motivate all of us,” said the rabbi. “Given world events today the message of respect and tolerance is so timely and important for all of us to hear.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts promptly at 6:30 p.m., followed by a question and answer session.



