Now although, as I have in fact written about on many occasions before in these articles over the years, there is no such thing as a stupid person, as that well-known saying puts it, “God don’t make no junk”. No He doesn’t. He doesn’t make any stupid people. However, as we all unfortunately know full well, there are a whole lot of people spread throughout this great big world of ours who are behaving in an extremely stupid manner, and it is to these people that I say stop being stupid, and I make no excuses for saying that.

So are you calling me stupid here today D. Paul? You may say with some annoyance. Of course not — I’ve already stated that there’s no such thing as a stupid person. However, there are millions of people who are living their lives in a most stupid manner by engaging in all sorts of destructive behavior, thus failing in life consistently. And how do I know this, you may query? Because I myself have behaved on many occasions in a very stupid manner, which I had to come to terms with, face up to and eventually change.

As most of my regular readers will know, in my younger years I was a professional musician. Now let me admit to the fact, that in those days, I consumed far too much alcohol for my own good. However there came a time when I made a decision to quit this destructive practice, and thank God I did, for I probably would not be alive today if I had not made that sensible decision.

My friend, from the commencement of “Time To Think” my mission was and still is to assist people the world over to be successful — to be winners, to be all that you can be. So if you are engaging in any destructive behavior, please, I implore you to take the instructions given in the title of today’s article very seriously and thus stop being stupid, and believe me, you will eventually succeed beyond your wildest dreams as you reach the promised land.

• Think about it!

