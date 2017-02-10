Aliv Bahamian Icon Awards 2017 nomination campaign launched

The organizing committee of the fifth annual ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards is now accepting candidate submissions for nomination for the 2017 award consideration.

The Icon Award recognizes exemplary achievement by Bahamian citizens in 15 categories — commerce, education, entertainment, entertainment ensemble, entrepreneurship, finance, fine art, healthcare, humanitarianism, health, journalism, music, sports, rising star and tourism. The public is invited to visit the official website at www.bahamianiconawards.com and submit potential candidates based on specific achievements or contributions made from January 2015 to March 2017.

“This is perhaps the most exciting part of our awards season because it gives us an opportunity to read the stories of remarkable Bahamians from across the country,” said Addis T. Huyler, founder and executive producer of The Bahamian Icon Awards.

“What is truly unique about this process is that the public gets a chance to inform our decisions as to who wins the nominations. Over the years we have received an increasingly overwhelming response from around the country with persons telling us about their icons and heroes. We are indeed proud to once again bring these stories to light and recognize these outstanding Bahamians for a job well done.”

All submissions must be received on or before March 31. Official nominees will be announced on April 18.

The 2017 Aliv Bahamian Icon Awards will be handed out at a star-studded red carpet ceremony which will be held on June 17 at The Melia Nassau Beach Resort and broadcast live nationwide on OUR TV.

The Bahamian Icon Awards acknowledges the exemplary achievements of men and women who have excelled in various industries, thus contributing to the overall development of the Bahamian community. Our mission is to provide an achievable goal that inspires and encourages consistent efforts to achieve excellence and the fostering of good will. For more information visit www.bahamianiconawards.com.



