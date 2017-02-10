Ambra Albek and Quartetto Di Cremona’s performances jumpstart NMS year

The Nassau Music Society’s new year was jumpstarted by a stunning classical music performance by Ambra Albek and the Quartetto Di Cremona.

Ambra Albek and the Quartetto Di Cremona performed before a packed house at St. Paul's Catholic Church Hall, Lyford Cay, receiving a standing ovation the day after they entertained a smaller crowd at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

The artists also led a master class that exposed music students to a unique learning experience.

Albek is a violinist and holds a master's degree with distinction in piano chamber music and a concert diploma with top marks, having studied in Italy and Switzerland.

She formed and performed as part of the Albek duo with her twin sister, Fiona, until Fiona's recent death. During their international concert career, the Albek duo participated in numerous festivals throughout Europe, the United States, South America, Australia and China. They performed both as a duo and in other chamber music formations, as well as playing solo duo with orchestra accompaniment.

For the final performance that led to a standing ovation, the artists collaborated to present a piece created in memory of Fiona and her exuberant and passionate personality.

Renowned for its mature and lyrical sound, string quartet Quartetto di Cremona has a focus and intensity that brings life to music, from the tight blend and immaculate voicing of the group’s Brahms to the sleek and elegant dynamic contouring of its Mozart (Strad).

Its Saturday performance featured Schubert Quartet Death and the Maiden, and Beethoven String Quartet op. 29; its Sunday performances included F. Mendelssohn Cappricio op.81, W. A. Mozart K465, and Brahm’s String Quartet op.111.

The Quartetto Di Cremona was formed in 2000 at the Stauffer Academy in Cremona, Italy, and continued as its members studied at Hatto Beyerle. The group is comprised of Cristiano Gualco and Paolo Andreoli on violin, Simone Gramaglia on viola and Giovanni Scaglioni on cello. They have played to critical acclaim at the most important venues and festivals in Europe, including at the Beethoven Haus and Beethoven Bonn, Konzerthaus (Berlin); Klara Festival (Brussels); Moving on Music Festival (Northern Ireland); and many others. They have also performed extensively in the United States as well as Australia, including at the popular Perth International Art Festival.

Ambra Albek and the Quartetto Di Cremona’s performances were sponsored by Colina Insurance Limited, Pictet Bank, Lennox Patton, RoyalStar Assurance, The Mall at Marathon, Atlantis Resorts, RBC Royal Bank and Classical 98.1FM.

Simone Fitzcharles, Nassau Music Society (NMS) president, said the organization is gearing up this year to host a variety of concerts and master classes for a fun-filled season filled with visits from world-renowned artists, as its mission is to bring the world of music to The Bahamas. The society promised to promote and encourage the art of music in The Bahamas.

“We are proud to note that we have thus far fulfilled more than 50 percent of our $80,000 pledge to provide scholarships to outstanding music students at the University of The Bahamas,” said Fitzcharles. “The goal is also one of simultaneously uplifting our youth and helping to bring their dreams into reality.”



