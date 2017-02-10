Make ready to be jazzed

In just 27 days, three lucky Bahamians will find out whether they will be taking in the 12th edition of what has easily become the City of Miami Gardens’ premiere entertainment event — the Jazz In the Gardens (JITG) music fest, which celebrates diversity, culture and art through various genres of music — absolutely free.

Since 2009, The Nassau Guardian, Star 106.5 FM and Hot 91.7 FM have teamed up with JITG and Bahamasair for this undeniable springtime destination event. Each winner’s complete package for two for the March 18–19 music fest will include tickets to each night of JITG, Bahamasair tickets and accommodations at one of the participating hotel partners — Hotel Indigo Miami Lakes, Comfort Suites, and Holiday Inn at 103rd Street. Winners and their travel partners will find themselves entranced by the rich beats and musical stylings that have vibrated from the stage for the past 11 years.

In eight years, 48 people have been able to experience the electric atmosphere that is JITG at the Hard Rock Stadium at absolutely no cost to themselves. Another three lucky winners (six people in total) will be added to that number — a Nassau Guardian winner, Star 106.5 FM winner and an online winner.

“Our JITG giveaway has become very popular, so much so that people do what they have to do to win and stuff the entry box in their favor with multiple entries, which has resulted in us having had people winning back-to-back years,” said Star 106.5 FM and Hot 91.7 FM Programming Director Tony Williams.

“With a number of avenues to enter, absolutely free, they can stack the box in their favor, and it’s worked. This year I’ve noticed some of those two-time winners working to stack the box in their favor with multiple entries. If their name is pulled again this year on Wednesday, March 8, then they will win. They keep entering because they know how fantastic the experience is.”

People have three ways they can enter to win complete packages: Filling out and clipping the entry form in The Nassau Guardian and dropping it off at The Nassau Guardian (no photocopies accepted); filling in the entry form on the Star 106.5 FM Facebook page and correctly answering a JITG-related trivia question or by calling in to answer a trivia question on the Star 106.5 FM morning show. People can enter as many times as they want and are encouraged to enter through multiple avenues as often as possible to increase their chances.

This year’s JITG lineup is just as exciting as past years’, with Jill Scott headlining the Saturday evening, which also features Robin Thicke, Herbie Hancock, Morris Day & The Time, Marion Meadows, Chante Moore, Will Downing and Betty Wright.

Sunday evening, closeout day two, will be headlined by the man the ladies continue to love – LL Cool J – and also features Common, The Roots, Andra Day, Smokie Norful and Esperanza Spalding.

Williams says the lineup is one to be excited about. Having already seen a number of previous acts by LL Cool J, Jill Scott, Robin Thicke and Common, being able to see Morris Day and the Time, Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, The Roots and Betty Wright will be exciting for him.

“Just being there with all those thousands of people in just one night in one place is exciting… it’s electric. You want to just be there. And actually a lot of folks go and just want to go into general admission, because it’s such a big party.”

People who have never been before should go expecting to have a good time. Williams recommends arriving at the stadium early to take in all the fun that is to be had at the big party.

Woodrow “Woody” Wilson, senior manager for sales and marketing at Bahamasair, said the national airline of The Bahamas was happy to partner once again with The Nassau Guardian and Star 106.5 FM to give people the opportunity to take in the music festival.

Those who aren’t lucky winners can still take in the party that is JITG, as Bahamasair, for the ninth year, has partnered with The Nassau Guardian, Star 106.5 FM and Hot 91.7 FM to ensure that Bahamians can fly to Florida to take it all in with incredible rates, inclusive of hotel and car. Airfare can be purchased from Bahamasair online or in person for as low as $224. Wilson also encourages Bahamians to book their airline tickets early to get the best possible rate. Bahamasair has multiple flights to Fort Lauderdale and Miami on both days.

For JITG special hotel and car rental rates are sourced that Bahamians can take advantage of. You have to call the hotel partners and ask for the Bahamasair Jazz In the Gardens special to get the discounted rates.

This year’s hotel partners include Hotel Indigo at Don Shula Golf Course, at $149 per night; Comfort Suites on Commercial Boulevard, at $99 per night; and Holiday Inn on 103rd Street, at $95 per night.

Dollar/Thrifty/Hertz is offering car rental rates starting at $31 for an economy vehicle of your choice, once you ask for the Bahamasair JITG special.

“Every year we tell people to get their tickets early and take advantage of the rates and to not wait until the last minute,” said Wilson. “We have wonderful partners in the hotels, some of whom have been with us for a number of years, in Comfort Suites, which has been with us from the start, and Hotel Indigo, which has accommodated a winner before. And this year we’ve added the newly renovated Holiday Inn on 103rd Street. I went by, had a look at it, and they’ve done a lot of work to the hotel. And Dollar/Thrifty/Hertz is another wonderful partner in that they always offer us a great deal. But to get the special rate, if you’re not one of the lucky winners, or if you simply can’t wait to find out if you won or not, is to call and say you’re booking for the Bahamasair Jazz in the Gardens special.”

Wilson, who has enjoyed the festival since its inception, said he always finds an act to enjoy, including those performers from his era and the more modern artists, some of whose music he knows through his children.

“I go from my kids to me,” he said.

Bahamasair and Star 106.5 FM will also be giving away JITG general admission tickets.

“In addition to Jazz In the Gardens, we’re going to identify concerts that we’re going to partner with The Nassau Guardian and Star on,” said Wilson. He said they are excited for what’s to come.



