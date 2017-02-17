Unfortunately, there are a whole lot of extremely timid people who constantly try to play it safe in every aspect of their life. These kinds of people are not risk-takers, and then they wonder why they never appear to achieve anything worthwhile in their life. Of course there are those who do quite well. I mean they have a decent job, a fair salary on which they can live, but are not able to do some of the things they’d really like to and had indeed dreamed about doing in their younger years. These kinds of people are always over cautious. They must always play by the book, as the saying goes, and therefore appear never to be able to take any risks at all.

My friend whilst I’m not knocking these kinds of overly cautious people of which there are many, believe me however, one thing I do know is this. If one really wishes to succeed in life and excel, well then, there’s no doubt about it, a person has to be prepared every now and then when an obvious opportunity appears which requires taking a chance on something. You must be prepared to, as the title of today’s article puts it, take a leap of faith. Yes you must. Those outstanding people spread throughout the world, are always people who were indeed at some time prepared to take a chance, a calculated risk, a leap of faith that shot them rapidly up the proverbial ladder of success.

I knew a young man many years ago who left school at age 16 to work at a gas station pumping gas and changing tires. He was earning a reasonable salary. But then the job of manager of the station became vacant. He wished to apply but his parents advised against it. However, he followed his gut instincts, took a giant leap of faith, and started to run the gas station. Eventually this young man ended up owning several highly profitable gas stations and other businesses. Case closed!

• Think about it!

