‘Fifty Shades Darker’ is just dumb; ‘Lego Batman’ movie pleases comic book fan boys and remains entertaining to mainstream audiences

‘Darker’ = even worse than before in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

Fifty Shades Darker (Rated C)

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden

Genre: Erotic Drama

Dwight’s Rating: 1 Star

“Fifty Shades DUMBER!”

That might as well be the title for “Fifty Shades Darker” — an excruciating waste of two hours, which manages to be at least fifty shades dumber than its predecessor and perhaps 100 times dumber than anything seen in theaters in at least two years.

I would have rated it lower — the “½-star (watch paint dry instead)” — had I not truly believed the world needs to see just how low Hollywood is prepared to go to shove unmitigated crap down our throats.

This is the sequel to 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey”, which while not a good movie, was a bit better than the mess I thought it was going to be. Looking back at my review for the two-star original, I see that many of the problems I had with that first effort were allowed to sit in a big pot on a hot stove and brought to a full boil for hours! The nonsense is not served up fully concentrated.

If you didn’t watch “Fifty Shades of Grey”, here are the CliffsNotes: Christian Grey is an egomaniacal sadist who happens to be a billionaire and loves to treat women like sex slaves. He finds he has a connection with Anastasia Steele, and pulls her into his obsession with bondage and discipline (BDSM)

As I said in the review for that film, “ … mainly, ‘Fifty (Shades of Grey)’ is just an X-rated fairytale about two weirdos and their kinky sex practices. We are made to watch two hours of a woman degrading herself for gifts from a wealthy millionaire.”

After the contrived cliffhanger from that “episode” we see Christian and Ana (once again portrayed by Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson) give their bizarre relationship another shot. Ana demands a new arrangement with some attitude adjustments on Christian’s part. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle them, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Cue the rolling of the eyes! Despite their attractive bodies (and Christian’s billions), you may struggle to find exactly what is so special about either of these two relatively dull characters (outside of their outré sex habits) that would cause them to be the objects of so much desire from so many people. Additionally, their questionable mental states would discount them in the eyes of most; Christian should use some of his wealth for more than a few therapy sessions, and Ana clearly needs to talk to someone about her self-worth issues.

But unflattering subjective views of these characters are the least of this film’s many issues. Critical plot flaws and amateurish acting performances render it unbearable and unwatchable.

Even more so than the original, “Fifty Shades Darker” feels like a very bad TV serial. I would say a daytime soap — if it weren’t for the lavish sets and exterior location shots. Let’s just call it an extremely terrible primetime soap — one so preposterous it would be cancelled within weeks if plunked down in even the already-far-removed-from-reality Thursday night soap lineup on the ABC network.

I’ve never read any of the books on which this franchise is based, but I pray what we’re seeing on the screen is a result of a screenwriter taking extreme liberties, and that readers of modern (even erotic) novels would be too savvy to accept plot devices that would be employed by only the most desperate of today’s soap operas.

Back to the “feels like a TV show” problem: I’m surprised this movie didn’t begin with a narrator saying, “Previously on ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’”, and just as shocked we didn’t get a “Next time on ‘Fifty Shades of More Foolishness’ …” at the end. “Darker” also doesn’t know when to call it quits; I counted at least five times when the film should have ended. Alas, when this one finally decides to wrap things up, we get yet another silly cliffhanger. Tune in next time!

Unfortunately, for this non-eventful sex diary of a film, television today is offering far better serialized choices, with superior acting, more innovative and more believable conflicts, and even – for those who are interested — much more interesting sex scenes (“Game of Thrones”, for one). Worse yet, the soft-core pornographic “Max After Dark” series that used to air on Cinemax (before even that pay-TV service grew up and grew out of it) featured more absorbing storylines and plots (or so I’ve been told, of course!).

The question again arises: are audiences really prepared to treat movie theaters like their living rooms? Are we really expected to return in a couple years for episode three?

After watching the original “Fifty Shades of Grey”, I said the only thing left now is for Hollywood to bring us two-hour reality shows, and ask us to show up next year to see what happens next. Somehow, two years ago that seemed like a worse scenario. But amazingly, “Fifty Shades Darker” has proven that this astoundingly dumb idea would be infinitely better than continuing this film franchise that has no business being on the screen — big or small.

The ‘Lego Batman Movie’ is great fun for everyone

The Lego Batman Movie (Rated B)

Cast: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera

Genre: Animated Action Adventure

Dwight’s Rating: 3 Stars

“The Lego Batman Movie” could teach quite a few action flicks a thing or two.

This is the movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” or “Suicide Squad” could have been. Both of those films from DC Entertainment last year had some major flaws that are largely resolved or addressed in this new film.

Yes, “The Lego Batman Movie” is animated, and yes it’s a comedy, and essentially a parody, and so, direct comparisons are probably not fair. But this spin-off from 2014’s “The Lego Movie” touches on much of the exact same material from those two films. And yet it approaches its subject matter with exuberance and energy that helps us understand the motivations of its characters in a way the previous films seemed incapable of achieving.

That might sound a bit weighty for something many will dismiss as a cartoon. But I would dare one to watch all three back-to-back, and deny “The Lego Batman Movie” doesn’t make much more sense.

Batman/Bruce Wayne (Will Arnett), who made an appearance in “The Lego Movie”, is back as the brooding and disagreeable “Caped Crusader”. We learn that there are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker's (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover, he may have to drop his lone vigilante act, try to work with others, and learn to lighten up. Perhaps his superhero sidekick Robin (Michael Cera) and loyal butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) can show him a thing or two.

Essentially an homage to all-things Batman, we are treated to fantastic visual references to practically every Batman movie ever made, and even to the wacky 1960’s TV show.

The action scenes that are so overbearing in most comic-book action films are more lighthearted here, of course, and the animation is playful and fun.

However, the witty dialogue and banter between the characters is what stands out most. Clever lines are rattled off with a fever pitch. Arnett strikes just the right tone as Batman. But Cera steals the show as the joyous Robin. The overall result is a visual and auditory feast.

Much like “The Lego Movie”, there are pleasant messages about friendship and family, and it’s all very sweet and tied up with a family-friendly bow. But that snappy dialogue will mean adults will be the most entertained in the audience.

The wildly successful “Deadpool” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” have proven audiences have appetites for more humor with their comic-book action flicks. As such, “The Lego Batman Movie” may be able to pull off an increasingly rare feat in this genre — the ability to please comic book fan boys and still be exceptionally entertaining to mainstream audiences.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter@morningblend969.



