Masqueraders stuns with its ‘Seas the Day’ costume launch

The 2017 Carnival season is already shaping up to be one of the most amazing in the past three years. With just over one week before Trinidad comes alive for its annual Carnival, Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival bands are finally jumpstarting their mas camps in preparation for May 6, and Bahamas Masqueraders came out in grand style last Friday, launching its theme “Seas the Day” and showcasing its costumes in Mission Catwalk style.

And one of the band’s costume designers, David Rolle, was the Mission Catwalk All-Star winner in 2015. So it did not come as a surprise that Masqueraders’ costumes were absolutely stunning when they hit the runway to “Buss Head” by Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, one of the year’s hottest Soca songs and one of the most anticipated collaborations in years.

The song was apropos given that Masqueraders has been one of the bands that has been “fraid nobody” when they hit the road with costumes and trucks reminiscent of Trinidad bands.

This year’s theme “Seas the Day” came with some delightful costume surprises with section names such as Pacific Passion, Splash Obsession, Current Envy, Sheer Mist, and Artic Allure, giving designers an amazing freedom to bring those ideas to life.

Most of the sections came with amazing headdresses, accented with feathers that added almost two feet to the already lanky models. The colors chosen by the designers for each section were befitting of their names — Pacific Passion with royal blues and purples; Splash Obsession with pinks and yellows; Current Envy with lime greens and yellows, Sheer Mist with turquoise and green and Artic Allure with bright oranges, yellows and pinks.

Each costume was expertly bejeweled — in fact, jewels were the order of the day for Masqueraders.

Even more impressive were the options for the men, who often seem to be an afterthought in the carnival design camp. But Masqueraders, in fine fashion, boasted costumes even men will love, with tall headdresses and waist pieces that don’t obstruct the action of “pelting waist”.

Masqueraders even brought out the big guns of modeling, using former beauty queens Vandia Sands and Celeste Marshall to properly showcase their amazing designs.

Other costume designers who hit the stage for the finale with their masterpieces were Jamaal Clarke, Ashad Bowe, Carlos Bain, Apryl Burrows, Anthony Knowles, Anton Dean, Krista Dean, Rotavio Gaitor, and John Williams.

And even the attendees were a star-studded mix of the who’s who of New Providence. Wife of the Prime Minister Bernadette Christie was in attendance along with Sir Franklyn and Lady Sharon Wilson, Minister of Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson, and Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson.

“It was just so wonderful. I’m so proud of the Masqueraders who are looking at this way of showcasing our culture and demonstrating to our young people and all Bahamian people that culture is something that can be turned into a business,” said Maynard-Gibson.

“The future of the carnival is immense, and every aspect of it is to be celebrated — the music, design, everything about it. When we look 10 years back from now, we will be saying, ‘wow we never imagined that we could surpass carnivals everywhere else in the world’.

“To everyone involved — go get it. I love to see all of the Junkanoo groups involved in carnival, as they are here tonight, and I have seen it here with my own eyes.”

Playhouse DJ, Bravo Outten, who has branded himself the “Soca Devil”, said he was impressed by the Masqueraders’ launch.

“The launch is awesome. I’m loving the way the setup is. The models came out and did their thing.”

Outten, who is a carnival enthusiast, carnival veteran and one of the most sought after soca DJs, said the 2017 carnival season is shaping up to be one of the best in a while. He touted the music dropping this year as better than the last several years.

“Soca 2017 outweighs 2016,” he said. “ I haven’t heard music like this since 2015, and it’s better than then.”

Outten added that he has been impressed with the music coming out of The Bahamas for its own Junkanoo Carnival. He tossed out names like Rik Carey, Dyson Knight and Bodine as a few of the local talent breaking into the Soca mainstream.

What Outten said he and his Playhouse DJ’s team want more of this year at Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is fetes.

“Carnival is great, but fetes actually build you up to the road,” he said.

Johnson insisted that the Bahamas government is prepared to have Junkanoo Carnival 2017, despite whispers that the festival might not happen.

“There is a lot of noise out there in the market about carnival,” he said. “Don’t listen to the noise — it is on.”

Johnson praised all of the Junkanoo groups present at the Masqueraders launch and said his ministry is preparing to boost festival tourism in the country. “This is about making money off of what we have,” he said.



