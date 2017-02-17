Graycliff’s Enrico Garzaroli honored with 17th Cacique Award’s Clement T. Maynard Lifetime Achievement award

Graycliff proprietor Enrico Garzaroli has been named the 17th Cacique Awards’ Clement T. Maynard Lifetime Achievement winner as the 110 nominees for the 18 categories were announced; this represented more nominees than ever in the event’s history.

It’s an honor that surprised him.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” said Garzaroli.

He will receive the lifetime honor during the awards show to be held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre on April 8.

The Cacique Awards recognizes the roles played by individuals and organizations whose performance or products have consistently made a positive impact on the quality and growth of tourism in The Bahamas.

Garzaroli is no stranger to The Bahamas’ tourism industry.

When he migrated to The Bahamas from Italy in 1972, he bought a mansion once owned by the notorious pirate Captain Graysmith. He turned the property not only into a luxury hotel, but also into a cigar company and a wine cellar that houses over 250,000 bottles, with 3,000 different wines from over 400 vintners and 15 countries.

The property has also expanded to accommodate a chocolate factory and a heritage village, and Garzaroli has been in the tourism industry for 50 years.

Garzaroli loves the industry.

“It is very interesting. You can meet a lot of people. You can travel; you can express your creativity; you can express your dreams or whatever. So you can mold your personality around the industry,” he said.

The founder of Graycliff said when he first opened Graycliff in 1973, he was looking to create something different.

“When I first opened, we had the Café Martinique and Buena Vista so I had to come up with something different, so I created a way to seat people in the lounge and found a way to relax them and then we worked on a program for the kitchen. I started to do wine, liquor and cigars to enhance the experience of the clients.”

His idea worked.

Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant has become a household name around the world, and won accolades from many world bodies.

In fact, Graycliff was the first hotel in the Caribbean to receive a five-star rating in the AAA Diamond rating for a hotel.

It has won awards from Conde Nast Traveler, Reader’s Choice Award, Trip Advisor, Fine Wine, The Wine Spectator Grand Award and Gold List.

Garzaroli said the awards mean nothing without hard work.

“The awards really mean nothing because they only suggest that you have to stay focused on your product and don’t sit on the glories because when the people come they don’t care if you are five or three stars,” said Garzaroli.

“When they come, they want the best possible experience. The secret to my success is work … hard work. Never relax. Never believe that you have reached something because there is always somebody, somewhere, somehow that comes out with new ideas, so you have to be going to the shows. It’s really a pleasant challenge.”

Two new categories have been added to this year’s Cacique Awards — the Blue Ribbon Panel Award and the Wilfred “Willie” Love Knowles Tourism Award.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary and Cacique Awards Chairman Charles Albury said the Cacique Awards go beyond the sun, sand and sea of The Bahamas.

“The reason why the Ministry of Tourism created the Cacique Awards was to hold up exemplary service and celebrate it,” he said. “This is what sets our destination apart from the rest.”

Blue Ribbon Panel Chairwoman Angela Cleare said the guiding principles of selecting the winners are transparency and objectivity.

“As we continue to emphasize, any country can boast the most magnificent hotel properties, world-class visitor attractions and exclusive restaurants, but it will count for nothing without the human element – the outstanding service quality which exceeds guest expectations. Guests are looking for value,” she said.

“The overall goal of our industry is to distinguish The Bahamas as a tourist destination that is synonymous with excellence in service, and the Cacique Awards are designed to recognize, celebrate and award excellence.”

Tickets for the awards will go on sale on Monday, February 20. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Ministry of Tourism.

17th Cacique Awards finalists

Transportation

Harry Strachan — New Providence

Duke Davis — Harbour Island

Milton Strachan — Exuma

Cecil Rose Sports and Leisure

Chris Brown – New Providence

Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba — Bimini

Lincoln Jones — Abaco

Special Events

Island Roots Heritage Festival — Abaco

Abaco Love Rush Junkanoo Parade — Abaco

Local Airlines and Tour Operators

Juan Moss for Leisure Travel and Tours — New Providence

Tennielle Bullard for Southern Air Charter — New Providence

Human Resources

Development

Evelyn Pinder-Dames — Grand Bahama

Della Bridgewater — Grand Bahama

Sustainable Tourism

Shaun Ingraham — Eleuthera

Friends of the Environment — Abaco

Keith Cooper — Grand Bahama

Creative Arts

Junkanoo Commandos — New Providence

Kevin Tomlinson — Grand Bahama

Destination Abaco — Abaco

Handicraft

Strawtacular Designs by Rove (Roganna Wilchcombe and Vernetta Frith) — Grand Bahama

Androsia Batik — Andros

Veronica Ferguson — Eleuthera

The Minister’s Award

Wilfred Solomon — Grand Bahama

Antoinette Brown-Rolle — Bimini

Ethlyn C. Major — Grand Bahama

The Clement T. Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award

Enrico Garzaroli

Blue Ribbon Panel Cacique Award

Phil Stubbs — Grand Bahama

Willie Love Hospitality Award

Wilfred Knowles — Grand Bahama

The People’s Choice Award is given to secular and gospel categories after the public votes. The deadline for nominations is March 3.

People’s Choice Nominees

Secular Category

Muggle — Bahamian Trae

Teef — Bahamian Trae

TKO — M Deez

In Da Air — DMac

Digg Up — Fanshawn

Gospel Category

Don’t wait until the battle is over — Shaback

I’ve Won — Washington Williams

God Is The Boss — Rocky & Uncle Sam

I’m Still Here — Lyrically Blessed

I’m a Warrior — Apostle Edison & Prophetess Mattie Nottage

International Categories will be revealed during the Cacique Awards. They include Tour Operator/Travel Agent of the Year; Travel Writer of the Year; Cruise Line of the Year and Airline of the Year.



