Celebrating rum, food and culture

It’s known as Festival RumBahamas, but truth be told, there’s always something for everybody — even non-rum drinkers — and the fourth version of this popular festival will once again offer up different atmospheres and experiences. Rum tastings, rum competitions, rum-in-food demonstrations and pairings, cultural and historical presentations, live Bahamian music, live entertainment, food booths, product booths and more are the order of the day.

“Each year we try to have different atmospheres and experiences offered up. We’re always trying to reimagine the adventure and history of our culture through the eyes of rum and the fort is such a tremendous and inspiring venue for that to happen on. We’ll have street parties, so if you want to feel down and dirty and get your sweat on with our live music bands like Visage, you can do so. We have the romance and the swashbuckling of the pirate era, we have our sugarcane pavilions where you can smoke a Cuban cigar and enjoy silver tray service,” said Catherine Chisnall-Mitchell, Festival RumBahamas’ public relations officer.

The 4th Annual Festival RumBahamas will be held February 24-26 at the gorgeous and historic Fort Charlotte. It’s there that you can quench your thirst for distinctive and exotic rums, satiate your hunger for creative comfort foods and enjoy the rhythms of what festival organizers term “the new Caribbean”.

Festival RumBahamas is where you satisfy your appetite for adventure and your adventurous appetite. It’s where you are entertained, enlightened and energized.

At the festival, you get to explore your relationship with the intriguing spirit, and it’s connection to Bahamian heritage, in a fun and interactive experience.

The three-day festival showcases culinary and cocktail competitions, features Bahamian artists and puts on display the best of The Bahamas. The festival celebrates and showcases the rum, food, culture and history of The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“Because it’s a multi-day festival, we want people to go deep,” said Chisnall-Mitchell. “We want it to be something they can really sink their teeth into, and have the entertainment available, but also have totally different experiences available for each and every day, and different entertainment lineups. A multi-stage of entertainers means jazz lovers can chill out to the cool sounds, or those people wanting it more native can listen to the exhilarating Bahamian beats.”

Chef Ron Johnson, manager of The Bahamas’ gold medal winning Taste of the Caribbean team will once again be ensconced in the sugar cane kitchen. Last year his guava donuts were the order of the day. This year he places his focus on rum and Coke pairing.

“If you want to have a tasty experience with what you can do with rum and Coke, Chef Ron will be doing demonstrations to please your heart, your spirit and your belly,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.

“We always try to elevate the menu so that it’s not just conch fritters under a white tent in a parking lot. I have previewed Alexandra’s menu, and she has things like cracked sheep tongue fries with white rum-mint pepper jelly sauce. Where else are you going to try it? Even if you try it and say I have to wash this down with rum, it’s something that’s different … something that’s exciting,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.

Case in point — festival founder Alexandra Maillis-Lynch’s menu will feature cracked sheep tongue fries with white rum-mint-pepper jelly sauce; Guinness, rum, molasses and goat pepper glazed beef brisket sliders; codfish cakes on spicy cheese grits with Solomon Gundy mayo; crunchy snapper fingers in waffle cones with spicy tamarind-tomato vinaigrette and fresh salad greens; octopus and lobster ceviche on fresh salad greens in mini taco shells; crispy fried Coca Cola rib nibs on tropical Asian slaw with sesame miso sugarcane dressing; sugarcane salsa chicken and caramelized plantains spring rolls with sugarcane, garlic, chili and white rum nuoc cham; and Trinidadian chickpeas doubles with sugarcane-mint-chili chutney.

“Alexandra and all our vendors put on a show. We really try to work with people, and not just say pay your money and show up, but what can we do to elevate your product? How can we set the bar higher for ourselves within this setting, so we can kind of explore what we’re capable of as far as local craftsman and artisans etc.? We have such a great local product that has so much room for growth and that just truly excites me and just drives us every year.”

Chisnall-Mitchell says the venue — the fort itself — is an attraction, but they also have fun things happening throughout the day with cutthroat buccaneers coming through. This year their mermaid, Pirate Pearl, will be joined by a band of dirty dozen pirates who will roam the fort, along with circus acts. The PR officer said the acts come off the stage and go out into the streets. Performances by DJ Mighty Pencil, Tyrone Thurston, Frankie Victory, Action Jackson and Emanji Circus are on the cards.

In only its fourth year, Festival RumBahamas aims to step up and meet the increasing challenges in the tourism world, and show that it’s always better in The Bahamas by being an event for both locals and visitors.

“We aim to show what’s best and brightest about us,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.

“We’re creative as a people. We have ingenuity. We have depth and we’re willing to fight back and show that The Bahamas is always a foremost destination. As always, we’re doing ongoing training with our micro-businesses and our vendors, because we really want to show how we can make these grassroots true Bahamian businesses thrive in these festival settings so we can continue to create destination hallmark events in The Bahamas that hopefully can grow beyond this single occasion. In this case we’ve chosen to see history through the eyes of rum as 80 percent of the world’s rum comes from the Caribbean. And of course the production of sugar and its ties with slavery and bootlegging and rum-running all go to our relationship with rum, but have other things that can be borne from this and use this festival format to truly reimagine the creative palate of The Bahamas.”

As in all previous Festival RumBahamas events, The Dirty Mule, their signature cocktail, will be front and center at the welcome bar. As Chisnall-Mitchell says, “It will give you a kick and send you home.”

But she says they’re always working to come up with new cocktails to put a smile on people’s face and rhythm in their feet.

“There will be a lot of fun concoctions out here ready to get your cheeks warm and your feet moving,” she said.

Festival RumBahamas gates open at 11 a.m. daily and close when the last person decides to head home. Admission is $25 daily or $60 for a three-day pass (advance purchase only). Tickets can be purchased at RumBahamas, Elizabeth Avenue headquarters and Fort Charlotte, 1ERCRU, Bristol Cellars, Gladstone Road; Omni Financial, Frederick Street, Mall at Marathon and Carmichael Road;Burns House, JFK, Caves Village, Cable Beach and Harbour Bay; Eye Candy Makeup Store, Harbour Bay; My Favourite Things, Cable Beach; Smuggler’s Downtown Nassau; and Bristol, Blake Road and East Bay.



