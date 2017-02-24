Smile, you’re alive!

For years now when I come across anyone with a miserable look on their face I usually say to them something like this, “Why do you look so sad? Why don’t you smile? You look so much better when you smile.” Yes indeed, people generally like to interact with positive, upbeat, happy people, and positive, upbeat, happy people are usually smiling most of the time.

Now I must be honest with you, there are a whole lot of people whose nature unfortunately is very negative, so in all probability, whenever you ask one of these totally miserably negative people to smile, they’ll say something like this, “Smile — for what? What do I have to smile about?” Well my friend, if you just stop to think about it for a moment or two, I’m sure you have a whole lot to be extremely grateful for. But the number one reason to smile, from my perspective is that you’re alive and well.

That’s right you’re alive, which when you come to think about it, is indeed a whole lot better than the alternative, to put it mildly. Here’s a well-known fact: It takes more muscles in your face and neck to frown and look miserable than it does to smile and look pleasant. And don’t forget, if you wish to turn people on as opposed to turning them off, there’s no doubt about it, you need to smile a whole lot more.

I’m sure many will remember the long-running T.V. series “Candid Camera” where the host used to say, “Smile — you’re on candid camera.” Well my friend, you’re on candid camera, so to speak, each and every day in real life, and if you wish to turn a whole lot of people on rather than off, you definitely need to smile a whole lot more.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



