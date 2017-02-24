Let the mas begin — headed to Trinidad for Carnival

After today some people will be noticeably missing from gyms across the country for approximately one week. No need to worry though, they’ve only boarded a plane and flown away to one of the happiest events in the world — Trinidad Carnival.

It's that time of the year again, when Bahamians who love the bacchanal and revelry of Carnival prep their bodies, ingest new Soca, and hone the mental endurance needed to party for five straight days — or more.

Since the inception of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, more and more Bahamians are catching the fever. And if Soca and winin’ withdrawal is a sickness, Trinidad Carnival is the antidote.

A special treat this year for the group that religiously plays mas with the band, Yuma, will be to see The Bahamas' own soca queen Khiara Sherman — a former Miss Bahamas — don a lead costume for the band, as we follow her through the streets of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Khiara carried out her final live performance of the Carnival season last night in Trinidad, making us countrymen proud, and alerting other Caribbean countries to the talent coming out of The Bahamas.

While there may be a large contingent of Bahamians playing mas with Yuma, and loving every minute of Khiara, Bahamians will be represented in many major bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. Bliss, Tribe, Papparazzi, Island People and Fantasy, et al., will all be chock-full of Bahamians. We love this Carnival thing.

But it will be a real to treat for Bahamians playing Yuma this year to have Khiara leading the band, along with, as we’ve heard, a former Miss Jamaica.

Khiara has positioned herself over the past several years to become a big name on the Caribbean scene, known for her eclectic Caribbean music and beautiful voice.

While the lucky few are in Trinidad “jammin’ still” (inside joke for 2017 soca lovers), those eagerly awaiting Bahamas Carnival 2017 will undoubtedly be continuing to destroy the gym this weekend and next week. It is okay to shed a tear or two amongst the beads of sweat, and pump even harder to expel the jealousy, knowing that your friends are at the greatest show on earth. Just remember that on May 6 they will be there with you on the streets of New Providence continuing the bacchanal.

Bahamas Carnival is on!

According to Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson, and Chairman of the Bahamas National Festival Commission Paul Major.

And the Bahamas Carnival Bands are launching their costumes in full force now. The costumes coming out of the local mas camps are fit for the roads of Port-of-Spain.

Though Bahamas Carnival will be scaled down in terms of the government's investment this year, Carnival can be, with the vibes from the Bahamas Carnival Bands, better than the past two years.

The soca vibes for 2017 are already on fire. Machel Montano is facing stiff competition for king of the road this year, and some amazing artists are popping onto the scene. It is yet to be seen what could come out of The Bahamas in terms of music. But two years of the Music Masters competition brought us some fire tracks from some talented Bahamians.

Antoine “Megaton” Thompson recently dropped a track called “Soca Insurance” which has been hitting the airwaves. It exudes the vibes and sounds of Carnival and the levity that great soca lyrics often have. We like it! We want more!



