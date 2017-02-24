All roads lead to Festival RumBahamas

When they say there’s something for everyone, Festival RumBahamas organizers mean that everyone will find something that piques their interest whether it’s rum, food, culture, or an artisan product, as the list of vendors to be showcased at the three-day weekend affair runs the gamut from Events by Alexandra and Savory Art, to Burns House and Mount Gay, to Pineapple Bay Swimwear and a live art wall.

It’s known as Festival RumBahamas, but truth be told, there’s always something for everybody — even non-rum drinkers. The fourth version of this popular festival which kicks off today through Sunday at the historic Fort Charlotte, once again offers up different atmospheres and experiences.

Rum tastings, rum competitions, rum-in-food demonstrations and pairings, cultural and historical presentations, live Bahamian music, live entertainment, food booths, product booths, and more are the order of the day.

“Each year we try to have different atmospheres and experiences offered up. We’re always trying to reimagine the adventure and history of our culture through the eyes of rum, and the fort is such a tremendous and inspiring venue for that to happen on. We’ll have street parties, so if you want to feel down and dirty and get your sweat on with our live music bands like Visage, you can do so. We have the romance and the swashbuckling of the pirate era, we have our sugarcane pavilions where you can smoke a Cuban cigar and enjoy silver tray service,” said Catherine Chisnall-Mitchell, Festival RumBahamas’ public relations officer.

At the festival you can quench your thirst for distinctive and exotic rums, satiate your hunger for creative comfort foods and enjoy the rhythms of what festival organizers term “the new Caribbean”, because Festival RumBahamas is where you satisfy your appetite for adventure and your adventurous appetite. It’s where you are entertained, enlightened and energized. You get to explore your relationship with the intriguing spirit and it’s connection to Bahamian heritage, in a fun and interactive experience.

“We want it to be something people can really sink their teeth into,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.

The festival is broken down into avenues so that people can know exactly what experiences are to be had where — The Sugarcane Kitchen, Sugarcane (French West Indies and Latin West Indies), Pirates Alley, Street Party, Jamaican Village, Top Shelf Presentation Lounge, Top Shelf Sample Booths & Bar and Street Performers.

The Sugarcane Kitchen will feature presentations from Chef Ron Johnson and Taste of the Caribbean, gold medal-winning bartender Marv Cunningham, and a mojito demonstration by the Cuban Embassy.

The French West Indian avenue is where you will find performances from Adrian D’Aguilar Jazz Band, ring play with Funky D, Ira Storr & The Spank Band, Stileet, Puzzle and D-Mac.

The Latin West Indies will showcase the sounds of Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico with salsa dancers.

In the Pirates Alley, Metellus “The Obeah Man” and deejay music by the Mighty Pencil are to be had.

At the welcome stage you can take in Frankie Victory One Man Band, limbo dancers and fire dancers.

Old School Reggae, food and rum will be the order of the day in the Jamaican Village.

Presentations by Pericles Maillis on prohibition in The Bahamas, the story of piracy in The Bahamas and Catch Ya Sef Movie night with Pirates of the Caribbean, happen in the Top Shelf (Presentation Lounge)

Emanji Circus Street Performers and flamethrowers, along with pirates and folklore characters, come down off the stage and take to the street for festival patrons.

With so much more on the three-day schedule, Chisnall-Mitchell said there is never a lull in the excitement that is Festival RumBahamas.

The food and rum she said will take the excitement level up a notch.

“We always try to elevate the menu so that it’s not just conch fritters under a white tent in a parking lot. I have previewed Alexandra’s menu, and she has things like cracked sheep tongue fries with white rum-mint pepper jelly sauce. Where else are you going to try it? Even if you try it and say I have to wash this down with rum, it’s something that’s different … something that’s exciting,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.

Case in point: festival founder Alexandra Maillis-Lynch’s menu will feature cracked sheep tongue fries with white rum-mint-pepper jelly sauce; Guinness, rum, molasses and goat pepper glazed beef brisket sliders; codfish cakes on spicy cheese grits with Solomon Gundy mayo; crunchy snapper fingers in waffle cones with spicy tamarind-tomato vinaigrette and fresh salad greens; octopus and lobster ceviche on fresh salad greens in mini taco shells; crispy fried Coca-Cola rib nibs on tropical Asian slaw with sesame miso sugarcane dressing; sugarcane salsa chicken and caramelized plantain spring rolls with sugarcane, garlic, chili and white rum nuoc cham; and Trinidadian chickpeas doubles with sugarcane-mint-chili chutney.

“Alexandra and all our vendors put on a show,” she said. “We aim to show what’s best and brightest about us.”

As in all previous Festival RumBahamas events, The Dirty Mule, the festival’s signature cocktail, will be front and center at the welcome bar. As Chisnall-Mitchell says, “It will give you a kick and send you home.”

But, she says, they’re always working to come up with new cocktails to put a smile on peoples’ faces and rhythm in their feet.

“There will be a lot of fun concoctions out here ready to get your cheeks warm and your feet moving,” she said.

Festival RumBahamas gates open at 11 a.m. daily and close when the last person decides to head home. Admission is $25 daily or $60 for a three-day pass (advance purchase only). Tickets can be purchased at RumBahamas, Elizabeth Avenue headquarters and Fort Charlotte, 1ERCRU, Bristol Cellars, Gladstone Road; Omni Financial, Frederick Street, Mall at Marathon and Carmichael Road;Burns House, JFK, Caves Village, Cable Beach and Harbour Bay; Eye Candy Makeup Store, Harbour Bay; My Favourite Things, Cable Beach; Smuggler’s Downtown Nassau; and Bristol, Blake Road and East Bay.





The Festival RumBahamas experience

Where: Fort Charlotte

When: February 24-26

Admission: $25 (VAT inclusive) per person per day or $60 for three day package (advance purchase only)

Box offices: RumBahamas, Elizabeth Avenue headquarters and Fort Charlotte, 1ERCRU, Bristol Cellars, Gladstone Road; Omni Financial, Frederick Street, Mall at Marathon and Carmichael Road;Burns House, JFK, Caves Village, Cable Beach and Harbour Bay; Eye Candy Makeup Store, Harbour Bay; My Favourite Things, Cable Beach; Smuggler’s Downtown Nassau; and Bristol, Blake Road and East Bay.

Festival RumBahamas Vendors

Healthy Edible Treats

Let’s Dessert It Up

Anytime Cakes

Cat Island Gal

G&G Treats

Dino’s Conch Salad

Divine Flavour

242 SkyJuice

RumBahamas “After-Dinner”

Drinks By Herby

RumBahamas Conch, Rum & Stuff

Blessed Hands

Island FM

RB Rum Store

Havana Club

RB Merchandise

Havana Tur

Ron Barcelo

The Cigar Hut

Cuban Embassy

Island Cane Zacappa

Bacardi

It Is What It Is

Abaco Neem

Creative Designs by Mimeux

Pow and Guava Duff

Eye Candy

RumBahamas Drumettes

RumBahamas Fun Stuff

Heavenly Manner

Cuda Bay

OJ’s Tasty Treats

Biitsco Co-op

RumBahamas Home cooking

Philipino Tastes & Rum

Favour

Gigi Jamaican

The Sugarcane Kitchen

Burns House

Mount Gay

Original Sailor Jerry Rum

Ron Ricardo

Appleton

Mixologist Marv Cunningham

Margaritaville

Cassava Grille

Lil Laura’s Fruit Smoothie

Savory Arts

Coke Deck

Live Art Wall

Bellyful Jerk

Juniors Jerk Pit

Jamaican Bahamian Connection

Finger Lickin Snack Corner

Events by Alexandra

Top Shelf

Hemingway

Street Party Movie Tent

Albany Lounge

Presentation Lounge

MOT hosting area

Pirates Beer

Rum Bahamas Merchandise

Afrohead

Plantation

Seasonal Sunshine

Corn Diggity Dogs

Yummy Sky Juice

Puffy Cotton Candy

Premium Puff Cigars

Limeade

Dion Lewis

Fish & Chips

King’s Delight

VMF Catering

Welcome Bar

Pirates Bar

Home Booth/first aid

Chelltunez

Pineapple Bay Swimwear

Star Dates

The Sweet Life 242

Hennergy Bahamas

Allia Dean

Treasure Trove

AMMC

Cultural Booth

Ministry of Culture



