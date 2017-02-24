|
All roads lead to Festival RumBahamas
|
SHAVAUGHN MOSS
Guardian Lifestyles Editor
shavaughn@nasguard.com
Published: Feb 24, 2017
When they say there’s something for everyone, Festival RumBahamas organizers mean that everyone will find something that piques their interest whether it’s rum, food, culture, or an artisan product, as the list of vendors to be showcased at the three-day weekend affair runs the gamut from Events by Alexandra and Savory Art, to Burns House and Mount Gay, to Pineapple Bay Swimwear and a live art wall.
It’s known as Festival RumBahamas, but truth be told, there’s always something for everybody — even non-rum drinkers. The fourth version of this popular festival which kicks off today through Sunday at the historic Fort Charlotte, once again offers up different atmospheres and experiences.
Rum tastings, rum competitions, rum-in-food demonstrations and pairings, cultural and historical presentations, live Bahamian music, live entertainment, food booths, product booths, and more are the order of the day.
“Each year we try to have different atmospheres and experiences offered up. We’re always trying to reimagine the adventure and history of our culture through the eyes of rum, and the fort is such a tremendous and inspiring venue for that to happen on. We’ll have street parties, so if you want to feel down and dirty and get your sweat on with our live music bands like Visage, you can do so. We have the romance and the swashbuckling of the pirate era, we have our sugarcane pavilions where you can smoke a Cuban cigar and enjoy silver tray service,” said Catherine Chisnall-Mitchell, Festival RumBahamas’ public relations officer.
At the festival you can quench your thirst for distinctive and exotic rums, satiate your hunger for creative comfort foods and enjoy the rhythms of what festival organizers term “the new Caribbean”, because Festival RumBahamas is where you satisfy your appetite for adventure and your adventurous appetite. It’s where you are entertained, enlightened and energized. You get to explore your relationship with the intriguing spirit and it’s connection to Bahamian heritage, in a fun and interactive experience.
“We want it to be something people can really sink their teeth into,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.
The festival is broken down into avenues so that people can know exactly what experiences are to be had where — The Sugarcane Kitchen, Sugarcane (French West Indies and Latin West Indies), Pirates Alley, Street Party, Jamaican Village, Top Shelf Presentation Lounge, Top Shelf Sample Booths & Bar and Street Performers.
The Sugarcane Kitchen will feature presentations from Chef Ron Johnson and Taste of the Caribbean, gold medal-winning bartender Marv Cunningham, and a mojito demonstration by the Cuban Embassy.
The French West Indian avenue is where you will find performances from Adrian D’Aguilar Jazz Band, ring play with Funky D, Ira Storr & The Spank Band, Stileet, Puzzle and D-Mac.
The Latin West Indies will showcase the sounds of Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico with salsa dancers.
In the Pirates Alley, Metellus “The Obeah Man” and deejay music by the Mighty Pencil are to be had.
At the welcome stage you can take in Frankie Victory One Man Band, limbo dancers and fire dancers.
Old School Reggae, food and rum will be the order of the day in the Jamaican Village.
Presentations by Pericles Maillis on prohibition in The Bahamas, the story of piracy in The Bahamas and Catch Ya Sef Movie night with Pirates of the Caribbean, happen in the Top Shelf (Presentation Lounge)
Emanji Circus Street Performers and flamethrowers, along with pirates and folklore characters, come down off the stage and take to the street for festival patrons.
With so much more on the three-day schedule, Chisnall-Mitchell said there is never a lull in the excitement that is Festival RumBahamas.
The food and rum she said will take the excitement level up a notch.
“We always try to elevate the menu so that it’s not just conch fritters under a white tent in a parking lot. I have previewed Alexandra’s menu, and she has things like cracked sheep tongue fries with white rum-mint pepper jelly sauce. Where else are you going to try it? Even if you try it and say I have to wash this down with rum, it’s something that’s different … something that’s exciting,” said Chisnall-Mitchell.
Case in point: festival founder Alexandra Maillis-Lynch’s menu will feature cracked sheep tongue fries with white rum-mint-pepper jelly sauce; Guinness, rum, molasses and goat pepper glazed beef brisket sliders; codfish cakes on spicy cheese grits with Solomon Gundy mayo; crunchy snapper fingers in waffle cones with spicy tamarind-tomato vinaigrette and fresh salad greens; octopus and lobster ceviche on fresh salad greens in mini taco shells; crispy fried Coca-Cola rib nibs on tropical Asian slaw with sesame miso sugarcane dressing; sugarcane salsa chicken and caramelized plantain spring rolls with sugarcane, garlic, chili and white rum nuoc cham; and Trinidadian chickpeas doubles with sugarcane-mint-chili chutney.
“Alexandra and all our vendors put on a show,” she said. “We aim to show what’s best and brightest about us.”
As in all previous Festival RumBahamas events, The Dirty Mule, the festival’s signature cocktail, will be front and center at the welcome bar. As Chisnall-Mitchell says, “It will give you a kick and send you home.”
But, she says, they’re always working to come up with new cocktails to put a smile on peoples’ faces and rhythm in their feet.
“There will be a lot of fun concoctions out here ready to get your cheeks warm and your feet moving,” she said.
Festival RumBahamas gates open at 11 a.m. daily and close when the last person decides to head home. Admission is $25 daily or $60 for a three-day pass (advance purchase only). Tickets can be purchased at RumBahamas, Elizabeth Avenue headquarters and Fort Charlotte, 1ERCRU, Bristol Cellars, Gladstone Road; Omni Financial, Frederick Street, Mall at Marathon and Carmichael Road;Burns House, JFK, Caves Village, Cable Beach and Harbour Bay; Eye Candy Makeup Store, Harbour Bay; My Favourite Things, Cable Beach; Smuggler’s Downtown Nassau; and Bristol, Blake Road and East Bay.
The Festival RumBahamas experience
Where: Fort Charlotte
When: February 24-26
Admission: $25 (VAT inclusive) per person per day or $60 for three day package (advance purchase only)
Box offices: RumBahamas, Elizabeth Avenue headquarters and Fort Charlotte, 1ERCRU, Bristol Cellars, Gladstone Road; Omni Financial, Frederick Street, Mall at Marathon and Carmichael Road;Burns House, JFK, Caves Village, Cable Beach and Harbour Bay; Eye Candy Makeup Store, Harbour Bay; My Favourite Things, Cable Beach; Smuggler’s Downtown Nassau; and Bristol, Blake Road and East Bay.
Festival RumBahamas Vendors
Healthy Edible Treats
Let’s Dessert It Up
Anytime Cakes
Cat Island Gal
G&G Treats
Dino’s Conch Salad
Divine Flavour
242 SkyJuice
RumBahamas “After-Dinner”
Drinks By Herby
RumBahamas Conch, Rum & Stuff
Blessed Hands
Island FM
RB Rum Store
Havana Club
RB Merchandise
Havana Tur
Ron Barcelo
The Cigar Hut
Cuban Embassy
Island Cane Zacappa
Bacardi
It Is What It Is
Abaco Neem
Creative Designs by Mimeux
Pow and Guava Duff
Eye Candy
RumBahamas Drumettes
RumBahamas Fun Stuff
Heavenly Manner
Cuda Bay
OJ’s Tasty Treats
Biitsco Co-op
RumBahamas Home cooking
Philipino Tastes & Rum
Favour
Gigi Jamaican
The Sugarcane Kitchen
Burns House
Mount Gay
Original Sailor Jerry Rum
Ron Ricardo
Appleton
Mixologist Marv Cunningham
Margaritaville
Cassava Grille
Lil Laura’s Fruit Smoothie
Savory Arts
Coke Deck
Live Art Wall
Bellyful Jerk
Juniors Jerk Pit
Jamaican Bahamian Connection
Finger Lickin Snack Corner
Events by Alexandra
Top Shelf
Hemingway
Street Party Movie Tent
Albany Lounge
Presentation Lounge
MOT hosting area
Pirates Beer
Rum Bahamas Merchandise
Afrohead
Plantation
Seasonal Sunshine
Corn Diggity Dogs
Yummy Sky Juice
Puffy Cotton Candy
Premium Puff Cigars
Limeade
Dion Lewis
Fish & Chips
King’s Delight
VMF Catering
Welcome Bar
Pirates Bar
Home Booth/first aid
Chelltunez
Pineapple Bay Swimwear
Star Dates
The Sweet Life 242
Hennergy Bahamas
Allia Dean
Treasure Trove
AMMC
Cultural Booth
Ministry of Culture