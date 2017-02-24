The Nassau Guardian’s Health and Financial Fair on tap for the weekend

The Nassau Guardian’s Health and Financial Fair has become a staple on the calendar during the month of love, and once again we’re inviting you to take time out to love yourself and take a look at your health and finances, ensuring they are healthy.

The fair will bring together vendors across the health and financial spectrum under one roof, where you can have all your questions answered — whether it’s related to your physical or financial health.

It takes place Saturday, February 25 at The Mall at Marathon (on the western side of the Outback Restaurant) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

And it’s just what the doctor ordered in an effort to help people restore some semblance of balance. There will be health and financial information, aerobic demonstrations, health screenings, healthy food sampling and a blood drive.

With health news and advice always changing, medical professionals are placing an even greater emphasis on health and wellness by encouraging people to take charge of their bodies and get themselves on the path to wellness. They are urging people to strive to live their lives fully, with vitality and meaning. And in tough economic times, members of the financial sector encourage members of the public to take control of their finances.

Through its annual Health and Financial Fair, The Nassau Guardian does its part to show people that wellness is optimal health and vitality — encompassing physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, interpersonal, social and environmental well-being.

The Nassau Guardian also does its part to show that financial wellness is just as important, and hopes to encourage people to have a greater awareness about their own health and wellness in all aspects.

On the entertainment side of things, face painting by Selina the Artiste will be available for the young and the young-at-heart; giveaways throughout the day; a performance by the Bahamas All Star Band; and a Junkanoo rushout by the Saxons.

The health and financial fair is co-sponsored by Star 106.5 FM, Guardian Radio, 96.9 FM, Hot 91.7 FM, PrintMasters and The Mall at Marathon.

Companies participating in this year’s health fair include Colina Insurance, CFAL, The Walk-In Medical Clinic (free blood pressure/glucose screenings), Bahamas Retina and Eye Care Services, Bahamas Wholesale Agencies, Nassau Agencies, Thompson Trading Co., New Providence Life Insurance Company, Family Guardian, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), New Life Natural Vegetation Cell Food (free healthy food sampling), Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, Cyber Technology, Club One, National Health Insurance, Mr. Massage, Weight Watchers, All Bahama Island Distributors, Star 106.5FM and Printmasters.





