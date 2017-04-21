Reggie Wilson’s ‘Citizen’ by the Fist and Heel Dance Company onstage in Miami this weekend

A weekend trip to South Florida this weekend is the perfect opportunity for dance fans to catch Reggie Wilson’s Fist & Heel Performance Group, which draws from the cultures of Africans in the Americas, and combines them with post-modern elements and his own personal movement style to create what he calls “post-African/Neo-HooDoo Modern dances.”

In “Citizen” Wilson asks, “What does it mean to belong?” and “What does it mean to not want to belong?” — core questions of his investigations for the evening-length dance work.

Wilson’s choreography displays rigor, structure and craft in a postmodern dance vernacular. His choreography expands beyond the limitations of textbook definitions of “black dance” and ranges from strict dance pieces to full, all-inclusive performance art pieces with arranged vocalizations, text, and inclusion of other media.

Fist and Heel’s performance works strive for authenticity and respect for Wilson’s creative vision.

Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Groups is a Brooklyn-based dance company whose mission is to create, research, develop and present new performance works that investigate the intersection of culture and movement practices. The company’s body-of-works draw from the spiritual and mundane traditions of Africa and its diaspora; Fist and Heel believes in the potential of the body as a valid means for knowing.

The performances will be held tonight and Saturday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami.

Admission is $25 general admission; $50 VIP — priority entrance, preferred seating; $20 artists, students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone 305-324-4337 or online at www.tigertail.com.



