I’ve noticed lately that it’s very difficult to actually believe anything that some people who are notorious liars actually say, because of their reputation for repeatedly lying about everything. Yes indeed, there are unfortunately a whole lot of compulsive, chronic, pathological liars who don’t appear to be able to tell the truth even if their life depended on it, as that well-known saying puts it.

So, why do people lie repeatedly, day after day one may query? Well for two main reasons, in my opinion. The first reason, of course, would be that they are habitual liars, downright dishonest people who were brought up in a culture of dishonesty. The second reason, is that people who have extremely low self-esteem, and are thus not too sure of themselves, lie to avoid any sort of argument or conflict with anyone.

In other words, they tell you exactly what they think you would like to hear so that there will be no confrontation. But of course, the peace that results from such really stupid actions is short-lived, as the truth always surfaces in the end. That’s right, no matter how hard a person may try to hide the truth, they really can’t, for the truth is the truth is the truth and it will always exist. The truth is, as the dictionary puts it, “That which is” and it can’t be changed, no matter how some people try to twist it.

So my advice to you today my friend is to always, always tell the truth, and believe you me, you’ll come out on top in the end. On the other hand, if you get a reputation for being a habitual liar, no one will believe you, even when you’re actually telling the truth. So today’s message is simple and it’s as today’s title states it: Don’t tell lies. Period!

• Think about it!

