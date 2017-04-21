Date:
Taking in the Art Walk at Marina Village

  • The Art Walk at Marina Village, which is held twice per month at Atlantis, is a must do event. PHOTOS: SHAVAUGHN MOSS


Published: Apr 21, 2017

From visual artists to ceramicists to farmer’s market purveyors, with everything from jams and jellies to native teas and drink, cheesecake and chocolate, locally grown herbs and greens, cooling popsicles and vegan treats — the twice per month Art Walk at Atlantis has become a must do Saturday outing. With a constant rotation of artists and artisans, live entertainment, cooling and delicious libations and nibbles to be had, you never know which artist or artisan will be displaying, and what they will have on offer.

Since its debut the art walk has expanded exponentially. It is where you can indulge your taste for art, crafts, an appreciation for music by Bahamian artisans and locally grown and made products.

The Art Walk at Marina Village is held every second and fourth Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 pm.


