National Youth Choir director Cleophas Adderley is first recipient of Icon’s Lifetime Achievement award

Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), will be the recipient of the ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards’ first Lifetime Achievement Award, for his trans-generational contributions to nation building through youth development.

The ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards acknowledges the exemplary achievements of men and women who have excelled in various industries, thus contributing to the overall development of the Bahamian community.

Adderley will be presented his award on June 17 when winners will be announced in categories that include sports, tourism, rising star, youth development, fine art, music, commerce, education, entertainment, health, live entertainment ensemble, entrepreneurship, recorded entertainment ensemble, media, and people’s choice.

Members of the public submitted the names of persons they wished to be considered for nomination at www.bahamianiconawards.com. Over 700 candidates were received from across the country, according to Addis Huyler, chief executive officer. The ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards Organizing Committee selected nominees from the submissions.

The BNYC was established in 1983 and re-established in 1990. Since its inception, hundreds of young people have passed through the choir’s program. Through the medium of the arts the choir provides opportunities for self-growth, development and training, as it continues to create responsible and confident citizens while building an enduring national cultural institution. The choir has become known for a repertoire that showcases both the vocal talent and engaging stage presence of its members. The choristers comprise of students and young professionals between the ages of 15 and 25.

Under the leadership of Adderley, a musician and composer, the choir has performed in the presence of notable world figures: Queen Elizabeth II, the late Dr. Nelson Mandela former president of South Africa, actor Sir Sidney Poitier, and many heads of state and celebrities — the late Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, and B.B. Wynans.

The BNYC has toured and given performances in 28 countries on four continents, including the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, England, France, Germany, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Trinidad, Belize, Roatán Honduras, Grand Cayman, China, South Africa, and Swaziland. They have also sung in 25 languages, including German, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Hungarian, Italian and five African languages.

The BNYC is the recipient of many awards, including two awards for outstanding work at The Seventh China International Chorus Festival in Wuxi, China; two silver medals at The World Choir Games in Gratz, Austria; two gold and a silver medal at the 2012 World Choir Games, U.S.A; The Silver Jubilee Award of The Bahamas; The Cacique Award (Performing Arts – Bahamas Ministry of Tourism); proclamations from the Mayors of Newark, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles; and the keys to the city of Miami.

The ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards ceremony will be held at the Independence Ballroom, and aired on Our TV. Tickets go on sale today at SIDDA Communications Group Ltd. in the Shirley Street Plaza.

ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards 2017 nominees

Sports (Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture)

Pedrya Seymour — Track and field

Leevan Sands — Track and field

Jay Major — Cycling

Todd Isaacs, Jr. — Baseball

Macumbla “Comby” Smith — Bodybuilding

Tourism (Ministry of Tourism)

Marva Munroe — Pelican Bay Resort, Grand Bahama

Lydia Hill — Abaco Vacation Planner, Abaco

Kerry Fountain — Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board

Stuart Bowe — Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino

Marv Cunningham — Mr. Mix

Rising Star (Scotiabank)

Sabria Thompson — St. Leo University/IRS program

Bahamian Trae — Exile Media Group

Supercute — Music

Jasper Thomas — DJ Ovadose

Izaak Bastian — Swimming

Youth Development

Robert Bain — The National Dance Company of The Bahamas

Charlie Brown — Exile Media Group

Lamon Stubbs — The Gentlemen's Club

William Simmons — Space 2 Create, Eleuthera

Phyllis Garraway — Yodephy Dance and Modeling Academy

Fine Art

John Cox — Popopstudios International Center for the Visual Arts

Ryan Turnquest — A Whole New World; A Journey to Neverland

Allan Wallace — Salt Bae

Rochelle Knowles — Shell Tunez

James Pinder — Louise McDonald High School, Bimini

Music

Bodine — “Good Feelings”

Erica Symonette — “My Islands In The Sun”

Wendy Lewis — “Ain’t Missin It”

Dyson Knight/Rik Carey — “I Come to Party”

Judah The Lion — “The Outlaw (Ride On)”

Commerce (Bahamas Express Couriers)

Keith Glinton — Sol Petroleum Bahamas

Lauryn Holewesko — The Island House

Keshelle Davis — The Training Authority

Sonia Cox-Hamilton — Bahamas Cooperative League

Edison Sumner — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce

Education (Carpet World)

Brenda Bain/Patrice Johnson — Agape Christian School, Abaco

Dr. Coralee Kelly — University of the Bahamas; Northern Campus, Grand Bahama

Myrton King — Sunland Baptist Academy, Grand Bahama

Jason Edwards — St. Augustine’s College

Ramona Wells — C.H. Reeves Junior High School

Entertainment

Chrystal Bethell — Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism

Nina Laing — "Tasha", The New Rules of Sex and Dating

Remardo Russell — "Barber", Crazy Love 2

Jonico Pratt — "Son", You Can Lead A Horse to Water

David Burrows — "Macbeth", Macbeth

Health

Dr. Dane Bowe — Bahamas Bone & Joint Centre

Dr. Cyprian Strachan — Javon Medical Center

Dr. Beverton Moxey — Bahamas Health And Healing Medical Centre

Dr. Yasmine Robinson — Walk-In Clinic

Dr. Adrian Sawyer — Oxford Medical Center

Live Entertainment Ensemble

The New Rules of Sex and Dating — Kerel Pinder, producer

It Takes Two — Nikolette Elden, producer

You Can Lead a Horse To Water — Philip Burrows, producer

Crazy Love 2 — Gea Pierre, producer

Entrepreneurship

Jimmy Mackey — MacFit 360

Denalee Penn-Mackey — Evergreen Mortuary

Mary M. Carrol Johnson — House of Magdalene

Morgan Fernander — Bahari

Al Francis — The Home Center

Recorded Entertainment Ensemble

"Cargo" — Kareem Mortimer, producer

"The Underneath" — Karissma Robinson, producer

"The Stew" — Henrietta Cartwright, producer

"The Conch Gone" — Lavado Stubbs, producer

Media (Cable Bahamas)

Juan McCartney — The Nassau Guardian

Dwight Strachan — Morning Blend

Beverly Curry — Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas

Luval "Big L" Culmer — More 94 FM

Alesha Cadet — The Tribune

People’s Choice (Island Luck)

Tracy Ann Perpall — TAP Vlogs

Terrance Gilbert — King Khloud

Timico Sawyer — Sawyerboy

Allan Wallace, Jamaal Rolle, Stephan Legend — 3rilogy

Andrew Bain — 10th Year Seniors



