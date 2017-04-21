|
National Youth Choir director Cleophas Adderley is first recipient of Icon’s Lifetime Achievement award
|
Published: Apr 21, 2017
Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), will be the recipient of the ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards’ first Lifetime Achievement Award, for his trans-generational contributions to nation building through youth development.
The ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards acknowledges the exemplary achievements of men and women who have excelled in various industries, thus contributing to the overall development of the Bahamian community.
Adderley will be presented his award on June 17 when winners will be announced in categories that include sports, tourism, rising star, youth development, fine art, music, commerce, education, entertainment, health, live entertainment ensemble, entrepreneurship, recorded entertainment ensemble, media, and people’s choice.
Members of the public submitted the names of persons they wished to be considered for nomination at www.bahamianiconawards.com. Over 700 candidates were received from across the country, according to Addis Huyler, chief executive officer. The ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards Organizing Committee selected nominees from the submissions.
The BNYC was established in 1983 and re-established in 1990. Since its inception, hundreds of young people have passed through the choir’s program. Through the medium of the arts the choir provides opportunities for self-growth, development and training, as it continues to create responsible and confident citizens while building an enduring national cultural institution. The choir has become known for a repertoire that showcases both the vocal talent and engaging stage presence of its members. The choristers comprise of students and young professionals between the ages of 15 and 25.
Under the leadership of Adderley, a musician and composer, the choir has performed in the presence of notable world figures: Queen Elizabeth II, the late Dr. Nelson Mandela former president of South Africa, actor Sir Sidney Poitier, and many heads of state and celebrities — the late Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, and B.B. Wynans.
The BNYC has toured and given performances in 28 countries on four continents, including the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, England, France, Germany, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Trinidad, Belize, Roatán Honduras, Grand Cayman, China, South Africa, and Swaziland. They have also sung in 25 languages, including German, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Hungarian, Italian and five African languages.
The BNYC is the recipient of many awards, including two awards for outstanding work at The Seventh China International Chorus Festival in Wuxi, China; two silver medals at The World Choir Games in Gratz, Austria; two gold and a silver medal at the 2012 World Choir Games, U.S.A; The Silver Jubilee Award of The Bahamas; The Cacique Award (Performing Arts – Bahamas Ministry of Tourism); proclamations from the Mayors of Newark, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles; and the keys to the city of Miami.
The ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards ceremony will be held at the Independence Ballroom, and aired on Our TV. Tickets go on sale today at SIDDA Communications Group Ltd. in the Shirley Street Plaza.
ALIV Bahamian Icon Awards 2017 nominees
Sports (Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture)
Pedrya Seymour — Track and field
Leevan Sands — Track and field
Jay Major — Cycling
Todd Isaacs, Jr. — Baseball
Macumbla “Comby” Smith — Bodybuilding
Tourism (Ministry of Tourism)
Marva Munroe — Pelican Bay Resort, Grand Bahama
Lydia Hill — Abaco Vacation Planner, Abaco
Kerry Fountain — Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board
Stuart Bowe — Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino
Marv Cunningham — Mr. Mix
Rising Star (Scotiabank)
Sabria Thompson — St. Leo University/IRS program
Bahamian Trae — Exile Media Group
Supercute — Music
Jasper Thomas — DJ Ovadose
Izaak Bastian — Swimming
Youth Development
Robert Bain — The National Dance Company of The Bahamas
Charlie Brown — Exile Media Group
Lamon Stubbs — The Gentlemen's Club
William Simmons — Space 2 Create, Eleuthera
Phyllis Garraway — Yodephy Dance and Modeling Academy
Fine Art
John Cox — Popopstudios International Center for the Visual Arts
Ryan Turnquest — A Whole New World; A Journey to Neverland
Allan Wallace — Salt Bae
Rochelle Knowles — Shell Tunez
James Pinder — Louise McDonald High School, Bimini
Music
Bodine — “Good Feelings”
Erica Symonette — “My Islands In The Sun”
Wendy Lewis — “Ain’t Missin It”
Dyson Knight/Rik Carey — “I Come to Party”
Judah The Lion — “The Outlaw (Ride On)”
Commerce (Bahamas Express Couriers)
Keith Glinton — Sol Petroleum Bahamas
Lauryn Holewesko — The Island House
Keshelle Davis — The Training Authority
Sonia Cox-Hamilton — Bahamas Cooperative League
Edison Sumner — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce
Education (Carpet World)
Brenda Bain/Patrice Johnson — Agape Christian School, Abaco
Dr. Coralee Kelly — University of the Bahamas; Northern Campus, Grand Bahama
Myrton King — Sunland Baptist Academy, Grand Bahama
Jason Edwards — St. Augustine’s College
Ramona Wells — C.H. Reeves Junior High School
Entertainment
Chrystal Bethell — Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism
Nina Laing — "Tasha", The New Rules of Sex and Dating
Remardo Russell — "Barber", Crazy Love 2
Jonico Pratt — "Son", You Can Lead A Horse to Water
David Burrows — "Macbeth", Macbeth
Health
Dr. Dane Bowe — Bahamas Bone & Joint Centre
Dr. Cyprian Strachan — Javon Medical Center
Dr. Beverton Moxey — Bahamas Health And Healing Medical Centre
Dr. Yasmine Robinson — Walk-In Clinic
Dr. Adrian Sawyer — Oxford Medical Center
Live Entertainment Ensemble
The New Rules of Sex and Dating — Kerel Pinder, producer
It Takes Two — Nikolette Elden, producer
You Can Lead a Horse To Water — Philip Burrows, producer
Crazy Love 2 — Gea Pierre, producer
Entrepreneurship
Jimmy Mackey — MacFit 360
Denalee Penn-Mackey — Evergreen Mortuary
Mary M. Carrol Johnson — House of Magdalene
Morgan Fernander — Bahari
Al Francis — The Home Center
Recorded Entertainment Ensemble
"Cargo" — Kareem Mortimer, producer
"The Underneath" — Karissma Robinson, producer
"The Stew" — Henrietta Cartwright, producer
"The Conch Gone" — Lavado Stubbs, producer
Media (Cable Bahamas)
Juan McCartney — The Nassau Guardian
Dwight Strachan — Morning Blend
Beverly Curry — Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas
Luval "Big L" Culmer — More 94 FM
Alesha Cadet — The Tribune
People’s Choice (Island Luck)
Tracy Ann Perpall — TAP Vlogs
Terrance Gilbert — King Khloud
Timico Sawyer — Sawyerboy
Allan Wallace, Jamaal Rolle, Stephan Legend — 3rilogy
Andrew Bain — 10th Year Seniors