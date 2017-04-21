Carnival is in the air — everywhere

Two great things happened this week — BTC finally, formally sponsored Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival at $1 million in cash and in kind; and also blessed five of 21 carnival bands with $800,000 over three years — which some bands have mixed feelings about.

But, I have a feeling this year’s Road Fever for Bahamas Masqueraders, Euphoria Madness, Reckless Pirates, Enigma, Xtasy Band — the bands sponsored by BTC — will be exceptionally amazing this year.

Meantime, things are heating up in Grand Bahama and New Providence with only one week to go until the Grand Bahama Carnival Kick Off.

Music Masters semi-finalists are in rehearsals regularly now, awaiting their chance to impress the Grand Bahama crowds and judges. The Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) is throwing regular block parties in the lead-up to carnival. And I am eagerly preparing myself to sail from Miami to New Providence on the Bahamas Carnival Cruise with almost 200 Americans, Caribs and Europeans who are ready for the road.

Roscoe Dames, the BNFC CEO, told Road Ready yesterday: “We just got off the ground in Freeport today and things are full speed ahead.”

How could they not be? With the general election electrifying the atmosphere with rallies and cookouts, how could the added anticipation of carnival not leave people moving at full pace to get to one of the most exciting weekends we have ever created?

I’ve been spending a lot of time with several of the bands and, I have to say, I am impressed with what they have been doing this year.

Bahamas Masqueraders has been hosting parties at it’s mas camp every Friday for several weeks now, and with the band’s costumes on full display on mannequins, there is no wonder they seem to be the talk of the town. Besides their owners’ penchant for customer service, they have real vibes, and the endorsement of one of the Bahamas’ top Soca DJs — DJ Bravo.

Xstacy Bahamas is another band that has not failed to impress. The band hosted an intimate party last Sunday that turned into a full-blown fete. While the band may be just a wee bit smaller than other bands, the vibes are just as elevated, as is evidenced by an endorsement from Dyson Knight. Dyson, who hosted a party last night titled after his hit song “Play”, is one of the lead singers of Visage and brings the vibes where ever he goes.

Euphoria Madness came out of the gate a bit late this year, but they too can be seen everywhere promoting their product and joining the other bands in celebrating the lead up to Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

Even later out of the gate was Fusion band, one of the bands not sponsored by BTC, but who came out with some of the most amazing costumes that I have seen at Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival...And they throw one hell of a party.

BNFC is expected to host a block party this coming Thursday where bands will be selling discounted costumes and where tickets to the concerts will be on sale. They are already on sale at Cash n’ Go stores.

While the Road Fever bands are huge highlights of the carnival, I am also looking forward to the Icebox event “Suits”, which is held the Sunday after carnival. “Suits” is what can only be described as a cooler cruise of epic proportions, attended by the beautiful people of the Caribbean. Last year people from all walks of life, from every corner of the United States and Caribbean were aboard, and it was an absolute blast, with water and powder turning the boat trip into a Jouvert.

But to start us off this year will be the Glow Bahamas Cooler Cruise, which will be happening on the evening of Cinco de Mayo (May 5). This cruise is intended to turn the vibes way up before the big concert at the Cultural Village that will feature big name artists, including Machel Montano.

Last, but definitely not least, will be the concerts headlined by some of the biggest names in Soca. I will miss Friday’s concert, as I will be sailing with the Bahamas Carnival Cruise, but I’m looking forward to seeing the Ultimate Rejects take the stage on Saturday evening after beating the road. I hope to see everyone there with me, having the time of their lives.



