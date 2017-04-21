17th Cacique Awards a night to remember

The 17th Cacique Awards show at the Baha Mar Convention Center was a night to remember.

Wilfred Solomon, winner of the Minister’s Award, stole the show during his acceptance speech when he ordered the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band to play the A Flat note and promptly began singing his hit song “Talking Fool”.

“Talking fool is a very serious thing. Talking fool is a crying shame. Talking fool will leave you lying in the mud,” he sang, with many in the audience singing along.

Solomon thanked his wife, noting that it would have been too difficult to thank everybody who had contributed to his career.

“I would have made a list with the names but then my wife would see it,” he joked.

The event space featured a large duho at the entrance with a red carpet. The show was also televised live on ZNS and streamed on social media. Scores of tourism professionals posed for pictures and took selfies on their way to the main hall. Many looked glamorous and ready to celebrate the work of tourism.

Graycliff owner Enrico Garzaroli, winner of the Clement T. Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award, said that he never allows himself to become “bigheaded” over the awards he’s won.

“Guests don’t look at your awards, they look at your service,” he said when he accepted his award.

The evening’s performances were just as lively with Howard Bethel and the Cacique Drummers delivering an exciting number.

Jonathon Farrington and Karrington McKenzie also sang a moving tribute to the tourism professionals that had passed away in the last two years.

Fanshawn Taylor-Evans and Baha Mian Trae delivered a rousing number at the end of the show.

“The role of the Cacique Awards in rewarding excellence in tourism has become even more critical today,” said Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe. “To rise above the crosswinds of global and regional tourism competition, we are compelled to dig deeper into our reservoir of excellence, to deliver services and products that exceed all expectations.”

Cacique Awards winners

Local Airlines and Tour Operator — Leisure Travel and Tours

Transportation — Harry Strachan

Handicraft — Roganna Wilchcombe and Vernetta Frifth, Strawtacular Designs

Creative Arts — Junkanoo Commandoes

Special Events — Island Roots Heritage Festival

Cecil Rose Sports and Leisure — Chris Brown

Sustainable Tourism — Shaun Ingraham, One Eleuthera Foundation

Human Resources Development — Evelyn Pinder-Dames

Manager of the Year — Monique Taylor, Comfort Suites

Supervisor of the Year — Jerome Sears, Hilton

Chef of the Year — Cheryl McKenzie, Hilton

Employee of the Year, Front of House — Dicienzo Storr

Employee of the Year, Heart of House — Kendal Deveaux

Sales Executive of the Year — Deryn Vindra Prabu, Hilton

Hotelier of the Year — Dean Spychalla

Minister’s Award — Wilfred Solomon

Wilfred Willie Knowles Award Winner — Darron Knowles

Blue Ribbon Panel Award Winner — Phil Stubbs

Clement T. Maynard Lifetime Achievement Winner — Enrico Garzaroli

People’s Choice Gospel — Bishop Samuel Higgs and Jospeh Rocky Saunders

People’s Choice Secular — FanShawn Taylor-Evans

International Travel Writer of the Year — Julie Ring-Hansen, Denmark

Tour Operator and Travel Agent of the Year Award — Karin Buhuse

Airline of the Year — Bahamasair

Cruise Line of the Year — Norwegian Cruise Line



