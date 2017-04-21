Da Bahamian Ting Song Competition finale tonight

The showdown takes place tonight with 10 finalists vying for the top $25,000 prize purse in “Da Bahamian Ting” Song Competition. Second place winner won’t suffer too badly as that person will walk away with $20,000, with third place taking home $15,000, and fourth place $10,000.

Dwayne Deveaux (The Bahamian Music Festival Anthem), Lemuel Stephone Smith (Who You Rushing For), Warrenique Munnings (Junkanoo Move), Nathaniel Bailey and Dale Knowles (Gimmie Dat Dilly), Kenneth Sweeting and The Bahamian Spice Band (Let’s Go To The Islands), Da Family (Das Da Bahamian Ting), Sharmond Smith (Welcome To Bahamas), Troy Gray (We Bahamian Ting), Lady E (Down Home), and Bodine Johnson (You and I), are all hoping to take home the top purse.

The fifth through 10 place finishers won’t walk away empty-handed. They will each receive $1,000.

The winner was determined by public vote through an online voting process, and was determined prior to tonight’s finale at Fort Montague Park, which kicks off at 7 p.m. with a performance from the Royal Bahamas Police Force band, followed by cultural performances from the St. John’s College band, conch shell fanfare, aerial hoop dance, choreographed fire dance, a comedy show, and closes out with a performance by the finalists, and in true Bahamian fashion, a Junkanoo rushout.

“It is going to be a

first-class evening of entertainment and good wholesome family fun,” said Arlene Nash-Ferguson, director of culture of tonight’s festivities.

Rik Carey, coordinator of the Heritage and Culture Department in the Ministry of Tourism, said attendees would experience true Bahamian flavor tonight.

“You’re going to get that Bahamian flavor out there, that is what this is all about. It’s about goatskin drums, cowbells, saws, whistles — you name it, this is our Bahamian thing and this is what we put on record,” he said.

Carey said although it was an exciting experience, it was also a learning experience for the artists.

“It’s been a really exciting time for a lot of the artists, some more seasoned than others. They get it when it comes to promotion for themselves, and all of them understand the importance of promoting their product and their music at the same time. This is also a learning process for them as well, so we’re only providing the avenues. Tourism is providing the different ports of entry for the music to be heard all around the world, and that’s promotion they don’t have to worry about.”

Da Bahamian Ting Song Competition finalists

“The Bahamian Music Festival Anthem” — Dwayne Deveaux

“Who You Rushing For” — Lemuel Stephone Smith

“Junkanoo Move” — Warrenique Munnings

“Gimmie Dat Dilly” — Nathaniel Bailey and Dale Knowles

“Let’s Go To The Islands” — Kenneth Sweeting and The Bahamian Spice Band

“Das Da Bahamian Ting” — Da Family

“Welcome To Bahamas” — Sharmond Smith

“We Bahamian Ting” — Troy Gray

“Down Home” — Lady E

“You and I” — Bodine Johnson



