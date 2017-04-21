Fanshawn’s star continues to rise

"Digg Up Di Road” last year earned Fanshawn Taylor-Evans, the $20,000 top prize at Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival and the title of music master. Now she’s picked up two duhos for the Rake n’ Scrape sensation — the Cacique Award for People’s Choice Secular and Secular Choice of the Year Songwriter.

And just like last year, when she hadn’t expected a win, this time around it was the same for the ever-humble Fanshawn.

“It was actually quite surprising. Same as the Music Masters competition. I went in saying at least I was nominated. And once again I already had my winners, but to hear my name being called was awesome. And what surprised me even more was when they gave me two duhos. I was like … ya’ll sure this for the right person? Both of them had my name on it, and then I saw one was for performer, and the next for songwriter — it was a double whammy. I was even more in shock,” said Fanshawn.

Days after her win she was still shocked, but honored.

The Cacique Award wins, she said, told her that people appreciate her music.

“It says to me that people really appreciate my work and appreciate not only my writing talent, but my performance, the performance that I put into it, cause it’s a lot of hard work. It’s not easy. At the end of the day, they appreciate what I put in.”

The award-winning “Digg Up Di Road” was inspired by what she saw around her and experiences she heard about, she said. She also credited watching the inaugural carnival from the sidelines with providing her with inspiration for her lyrics for the song, that was also last year’s road fever winning song.

Last year when she claimed the music masters title, and was the first female to do so, it seemed that Fanshawn had come out of nowhere to capture the second crown, but in actuality, she’s had a microphone in hand and has been wowing audiences for nine years before that. If you didn’t know her as a rake ‘n’ scrape or soca artist, but were a fan of the Skyjuice Band, or the rock band Avant Garden, then you knew Fanshawn. So people know her — they just weren’t aware of her as a solo artist.

Today she’s practically a household name, and she believes the sky is the limit for her talent.

“A lot of persons actually want to see me on ‘American Idol’, so I don’t know … it might go there, but wherever my music takes me, I will be sure to let my people know and support The Bahamas full-fledged.”

In the interim, between her music master and double duho win, Fanshawn has had a whirlwind schedule, having performed in New York at the legendary B.B. King’s Blues Club and Grill in Times Square at the Caribbean Rocks NYC — Tempo Turns 10 Anniversary Celebration, which was part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week. She’s also performed on many of the major Family Islands. The Dolphin Encounters employee was even given the opportunity to perform on her job on Blue Lagoon Island, which she said showed her that they don’t just view her as another co-worker, but see her as an artist as well, and that they respect her artistry.

Fanshawn says her goal is to push Bahamian music and get it out there.

“Fusion is great, but I want to be able to put rake n’ scrape on a different plateau,” she said.

She has said she doesn’t want to navigate too far away from her culture. And that she wants to keep Bahamian music alive. Fanshawn has said she doesn’t want to just do music, but to do what makes Bahamian culture — rake n’ scrape.

It’s with the Skyjuice Band that Fanshawn learned the rake ‘n’ scrape art from Ebony and Blaudy and started performing it. She gives them credit for what she’s been able to achieve as a result.

“They trained me in that field, so I’m grateful to them. Most people usually know me for R&B and ballads, but during Junkanoo carnival I just wanted to prove that I’m not limited with what I can do,” she said.

Fanshawn will perform at this year’s carnival. She is slated for the May 4 lineup with Sherwin Winchester and says she’s planning to perform a tribute to her fans.

She also plans to release her new single “Mr. Rake n’ Scrape” very soon, in which she tells the story about how she found the genre of music and fell in love with it.

After her double duho win, Fanshawn said for her it’s all about being humble and giving thanks and glory to Jehovah.

“At the end of the day, I wouldn’t be anywhere without the talent that my God gave me, so humility is number one and perseverance and hard work is number two — you have to do those things,” she said.

When she doesn’t have a microphone in hand, or is in the recording studio putting down tracks, Fanshawn is a marine mammal trainer who trains dolphins, sea lions, and stingrays. It’s a job that sometimes sees her working 12-hour days, starting sometimes as early as 7 a.m. When that is done she lets her hair down for the artistic side that is Fanshawn. She says the ability to do both is about being balanced and loving what you do.

“I’m doing everything I love doing,” she said. “I’m a person who does not try to limit myself. Do whatever it is you love doing, and once you balance it, you can go ahead and pretty much accomplish anything.”

As for her musical talent, Fanshawn says her great grandmother had a beautiful voice, and her father, Lowell Taylor is a great singer. Unfortunately, she says her mother, Venus Taylor, can’t hold a note, but loves music.

When she’s not with her mammals — when she’s not into her music — Fanshawn is spending quality time with her family and indulges in eating guava duff.



