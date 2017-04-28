I’ve stated on many occasions before, that from my personal perspective I’m much more inclined to embrace genuine spirituality as opposed to organized religion. Now what do I really mean by that statement, you may query? Well firstly let me make it abundantly clear that I’m in no way knocking anyone and their religious beliefs. I truly believe in real freedom, and this of course encompasses every individual’s absolute right to believe as they wish from a religious point of view.

However, having studied comparative religions and read many of the major spiritual texts, to me they all contain some good guidelines for living a decent life, although, in my opinion, many of them contain instructions which I just don’t agree with.

To me, being religious means that a person believes in the teachings of a particular religion. However, being genuinely spiritual is a way of life, a way of behaving which must have as its base love, pure love. You see to me, from my perspective God is love, and of course the Creator lives within us all. So over time, our real nature is to be loving, kind and thoughtful to one and all as we daily go about our activities.

The master teacher Jesus put it like this, “By their actions you will know them.” Yes indeed, truly enlightened people as opposed to religiously correct people, are always loving, kind, and thoughtful in all of their interactions with others.

So D. Paul, if as you stated in today’s title true enlightenment is rare, the obvious question is how does one become enlightened? Well firstly, I recommend you pursue a course in comparative religions and then I suggest daily meditation when you get in touch with the God within, who will in time reveal the truth to you. In the meantime, make sure to be genuinely gentle, kind, loving and thoughtful when dealing with others.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



