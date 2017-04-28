Clover High Choraliers to perform free concert at Christ Church Cathedral

The Clover High Choraliers out of South Carolina, will present a special Spring Concert this weekend at Christ Church Cathedral where they will be hosted by the church’s music department

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have these very talented young women and men to our Cathedral for this concert,” said Adrian Archer, director of music at the historic cathedral. “Only two years ago the choir, led by noted choral director and clinician Jay Forrest, wandered into the Cathedral on a tour, and so impressed our dean that he invited them to return to do a formal concert.”

The Clover High School Choraliers is an auditioned 100-member soprano, alto, tenor, bass (SATB) choir founded in 1994. They have been awarded the title of State Champions of the South Carolina Choral Concert Festival 12 consecutive times. The choir’s repertoire spans choral literature from the classics and master works to jazz and show tunes.

The Choraliers have performed for the South Carolina State Administrators Conference, the South Carolina School Board Conference, the National Education Association SC Conference, and for the governor of South Carolina. The group has appeared at choral festivals in Atlanta, Orlando, Williamsburg, New York City, Washington, D.C., on The Bahamas/Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and as a special guest with The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

At Clover High School, the Choraliers is a full-year, credit-bearing course that meets daily for 90 minutes. In addition, students are required to attend a 2-hour weekly evening rehearsal, two annual weekend offsite retreats, and evening rehearsals during winter and spring show preparation. Course curriculum includes rigorous solfege training, music theory, vocal production, and ensemble skills. The CHS Choral Booster Club provides resources for each student to receive a bi-weekly, 30-minute private lesson with voice professionals.

The Choraliers perform two full-length productions every year, each featuring a formal concert portion and a fully costumed, staged musical revue or Broadway show. The group also appears in two to three regional competitions and for area civic and philanthropic organizations. Students conduct a toy drive during the winter and a food drive in the spring in association with the Clover Area Assistance Center to benefit local, needy families.

“We hope that lovers of choral music of every genre will come out and listen to this outstanding group. The concert has a free admission and we will take a free offering to support the music department of the cathedral,” said Archer.



