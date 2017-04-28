‘Fate of the Furious’ shockingly one of the better franchise outings

The Fate of the Furious (Rated C)

Cast: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron

Genre: Action/Adventure

Dwight’s Rating: 3 Stars

It’s almost pointless to review a film franchise already in its eighth installment and showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Clearly, fans are going to see it no matter what anybody says, regardless of its quality.

Since way back in 2001 “The Fast and the Furious”, and the film series that has followed, has certainly seen many ups and downs in terms of consistency and quality. And yet, here we are 16-years later with “The Fate of the Furious”.

We’ve seen its stars come and go and come back. We’ve had new cast additions, including new villains and old villains. We’ve had to endure depths of ludicrousness (pardon the pun, co-star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) that one would have thought would have sent it to the grave. And we’ve witnessed a rebirth with a focus on gravity — (and reality) defying action sequences.

After one of the worst editions in the series, 2015’s “Furious 7” — a film only made watchable because it marked the final appearance of the late Paul Walker, one of the franchise’s original stars — I had hoped and prayed for it to all end following that touching send-off.

But like the phoenix, “The Fate of the Furious”, rises from the ashes, and shockingly, it’s one of the better outings for the series.

Never watched any of the films before? No problem. Thankfully for you, character development and intricate plotting have never really been priorities or, apparently, of interest. That stuff is usually relegated to the backseat to allow the spotlight to shine on important things like sports cars, horsepower, nitrous-oxide boost, and in recent editions, helicopters and even tanks.

So, it’s easy to catch on. We begin with original characters Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) married, Brian (the late Paul Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) retired, and the rest of the crew exonerated. The globetrotting team has found some semblance of a normal life. They soon face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher (Charlize Theron) forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos.

Don’t get me wrong.”The Fate of the Furious” is a preposterous film. Most times this might as well be a cartoon. Characters perform superhuman feats in action scenes that would make the producers of “X-Men” (that other long-running franchise about “mutants”) say, “Wait! That’s just plain ridiculous!”

But “The Fast and the Furious” franchise stopped being about realism years ago. And if you’re into insane computer-enhanced car chases and fight scenes, then you’ll be in heaven. And even if that’s not what you’re into, it’s still pretty cool to watch — if only to marvel at the lengths action films will go to in a quest to outdo each other, or to show something supposedly new and different.

Thankfully, the main issues that rendered some of this series unwatchable — the horrific script writing and the fact that the cars performed better than the human actors — have been largely addressed.

Dwayne Johnson, who joined the series with “Fast Five”, seems more human now than ever before. Diesel, too, is less robotic, and Jason Statham’s character, in his third consecutive appearance, finally has some layers, with the actor able to display some of that wonderful sense of humor he showcased in “Spy” with Melissa McCarthy.

The biggest surprise, however: the most annoying character in the history of this franchise, Tyrese Gibson’s childish Roman Pearce — seemingly previously here solely to grate on our nerves with what was supposed to be comic relief — is actually funny this time around, with his buffoonery significantly toned down.

New additions include a delightful cameo by Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. And Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is what one would expect from a cartoon villain — as good as any of the good ones in a comic book superhero movie or Bond flick.

Yes, “The Fate of the Furious” is astoundingly loud. It also feels like an episode of a weekly TV drama — a growing malady afflicting sequence-drenched Hollywood. And the devastation this crew of street-racing former criminals unleashes on New York City makes the damage caused by superhero films like “Superman” or “Captain America” and ”The Avengers” look like child’s play. In fact, more than a few scenes resemble what things look like after a three-year old is done playing with every single available toy. Clearly, a child or teenager was a script consultant.

Nevertheless, this critic-proof and death-defying franchise has produced a fast-paced couple of hours, smashing and blowing up everything in sight from beginning to end, with mindless, ear-drum busting fun and entertainment.



