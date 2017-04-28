Will you survive the weekend? — Ultimate Rejects, Lyrikal, Skinny Fabulous and Marvay to headline Survival Weekend

Trinidad and Tobago’s Road March winners, Ultimate Rejects, whose song “Full Extreme” aka “We Jammin’ Still” which is still currently number one on the soca charts; as well as Lyrikal, Skinny Fabulous and Marvay, will headline a card featuring more than 20 artists at Survival Weekend 2017.

The third installment of the series has been reduced from three days to two, April 29-30 at The Pavilion at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, and Coral World Beach on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off with an energetic soca-style concert on Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, with the cool down event, a cooler fete, on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Coral World Beach, at which local and international artists will also perform.

“We decided to cut back to two days as opposed to the usual three-day weekend, because in the past Survival Weekend was held one weekend before Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. However, this year Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival in Grand Bahama clashes with this year’s Survival Weekend date, so to allow persons to get a chance to enjoy both festivities in the same weekend we decided to eliminate the Friday night,” said Trevor Davis, event promoter. “Also, this year's Sunday beach cooler fete will be held at Coral World Beach. We feel it adds a new element and vibe to the event, especially as this new location allows for boaters to partake in all the fun cooler fete festivities as well.”

Survival Weekend will be hosted by Giselle Di Wassi One; music will be provided by deejays Ovadose and Stephen.

“People should definitely come out to enjoy themselves and be thoroughly entertained by seeing some of the hottest and biggest names in soca and Bahamian music.”

Davis said the Survival Weekend is expected to be an amazing lineup of diversified, talented Caribbean artists, sharing the stage and fusing culture, language and music, and bridging gaps by bringing together communities of soca revelers of all age groups and diverse backgrounds.

“Survival Weekend is the ultimate soca warriors challenge and test. The question is whether you will survive it,” said Davis. “Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is the entree and Survival Weekend is the mouth-watering appetizer sure to appease your carnival palate and leave you wanting more.”



