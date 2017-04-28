Youth Culture Fest and International Dance Day celebrations take center stage in New Providence this weekend

The National Dance Company of Guyana will recognize International Dance Day (IDD) with a dance production; in Nigeria, the Joel Dance Company will host their own event; while the Global Music Academy in Berlin has their agenda all set; and here in The Bahamas, Youth Culture Fest (YCF) coordinators Ann and Henry Higgins from Conquerors for Christ Junkanoo group will incorporate IDD celebrations into the third YCF celebration.

In the two previous YCF events, held just before Carnival, hundreds of school-aged youngsters — from various organizations, including pre-schools, senior high schools and community groups — showcased indigenous costumes during a parade, followed by a mini cultural show.

This year, instead of a parade, Higgins said approximately 2,500 young people will come together to be a part of the celebration of dance with 170 countries around the world, with the reading of the IDD message kicking off events followed by a spontaneous dance celebration, and the various groups taking to the stage to perform a dance of their own and showcase the culture of The Bahamas through their dance routines and costumes.

“International Dance Day does not discriminate against forms of dance, so all dance will be done — liturgical, folk, modern, jazz, Junkanoo … all forms of dance,” said Ann.

“Youth Culture Fest will continue to celebrate all things Bahamian, but this year, it will be a little different from the past two years. We decided to join with CID UNESCO Congress of Dance to celebrate International Dance Day.”

Youth Culture Fest and IDD celebrations take place on Saturday at Arawak Cay. The festivities are scheduled between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Founded in 1982, IDD seeks to promote the art of dance around the world. The founding body, the International Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, selects a special personality each year to create an International Dance Day message to be shared around the world. Dance is practiced by both amateurs and professionals and is enjoyed everywhere. The special day is all about the history of dance and the recognition of its place in society.

Dance is both an art form and a method of communication in cultures around the world, and is practiced by millions of people.

This year the IDD Council joined with the World Food Program (WFP) and the government of the Principality of Monaco to create Dance to Zero Hunger, a project promoting healthy eating through dance and education. WFP offers meals to 80 million people in 80 countries.

Alkis Raftis, president of the International Dance Council, UNESCO, Paris, in a written address said healthy eating and dance go hand in hand in encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and that they want to promote food security and zero hunger in all countries.

“The project will promote food security, educate children about the importance of healthy eating, provide vocational opportunities, and advocate for achieving zero hunger through dance,” said Raftis.



