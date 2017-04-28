Bahamian Project auction to raise funds for prints and framing

The Bahamian Project will host a fundraising auction to raise funds for printing and framing of images for the upcoming exhibition at the Central Bank gallery in July. The colorful evening will offer the participants the opportunity to purchase exceptional works of art while meeting artists, photographers and portrait subjects whose lives define Bahamian society.

Works include pieces created by local artists supporting the Bahamian Project. To date, original artworks have been donated by Caroline Anderson, Chantal Bethel, Nicole Collie, John Cox, Tania Delmonte, Dwight Ferguson, Guilden Gilbert, John Gynell, Kendal Hanna, Nowe Harris-Smith, Monty Knowles, Toby Lunn, Dorothy Miller, Navarro Newton, Judith Papillon, Rashad Penn, Alexia Roach, Antonius Roberts, Harry Rolle, Jamaal Rolle, Heino Schmid, Charlie Smith, Kim Smith, Alistair Stevenson, Allan Pacino-Wallace, Angelika Wallace-Whitfield, Ana-Lisa Wells, Duke Wells, and Eleanor Whitely.

The auction will be held on Thursday, May 4 at Antonius Roberts’ Hillside House, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The public is invited to preview selected art on exhibit starting at 6 p.m. the evening of the auction with beverages, hors d’oeuvres and musical entertainment on the agenda.

At 7 p.m., auctioneer Jay Koment will conduct a live auction featuring spectacular paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramic art, drawings and other high-interest items, such as a body painting and photo shoot by Monty Knowles, a classic black and white themed portrait session with Duke of Nassau, and a family portrait session from Rashad Penn. Additional desirable items from local businesses will be available at a silent auction table. Door prizes will also be handed out.

“We’re so thankful for the support of our local art community,” said Duke Wells, founder and creative director of the Bahamian Project.

Bahamian Project team photographers and contributing artists are invited to attend and will receive one complimentary ticket to the event. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with many of the people involved in the Bahamian Project, as well as with the artists whose work is being auctioned.

“The event is a marvelous opportunity to acquire some great art while enjoying good company and meeting the people of the Bahamian Project, both the ones in front of the camera and behind the camera,” said Wells.

Tickets to the auction are $40 per person. Part of the art auction proceeds will go to the contributing artists and part will be donated to the Bahamian Project.



