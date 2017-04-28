The end is in sight — Junkanoo Carnival kicks off in the second city

It’s here. And it starts today. The Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival kick-off in Grand Bahama is sure to be a game-changing event.

The line-up for international artists on the Taino Beach stage is nothing short of sick, with Kerwin Du Bois headlining tonight and Bunji Garlin shutting down the final day tomorrow.

But before the international acts take the stage — Ultimate Rejects, Skinny Fabulous, Ricardo Drue, Teddyson John, Farmer Nappy and Fayann Lyons included — the Music Masters semi-finalists will light up Grand Bahama in an exciting contest of musical talent.

But joining these huge acts on stage will also be local heavy hitters of Rake ‘n’ Scrape music like Avvy, Veronica Bishop, Bodine Johnson, Rik Carey, Lady E, DMac, and Mdeez.

The Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) has spent several days in Grand Bahama, along with the production company, setting up another world-class stage for the people of Grand Bahama. This year is sure to be one of the most exciting, given the rough start experienced by carnival enthusiasts.

In the Music Masters semi-finals are Aurelia Russell, Benjamin “Benje” Alexander and Christopher “Sketch” Carey, Philip Jerome Cartwright, Carlton Smith, Clay Lavon Adderley, Ebony Gibson, Glenrick Sands, Iisha McPhee, Lisa Jayne, Ratrice Moss, Patrice Murrell, Tierra Rolle, Valerie Richards, Tebby Burrows, and Brian Cooper.

Road Ready caught up with Benje yesterday, who said he and Sketch are ready to “shell it down” in Grand Bahama with their song “Taking Me Over”.

“It’s good ... we’re ready for it and we have that energy,” said Benje. “There’s a lot of good songs in the competition, but we ready to go.”

The St. Lucian native who created a song with one of The Bahamas’ hottest producers for the Music Masters competition said their song represents the melding of Junkanoo and carnival culture at the carnival.

“That’s what the song is about — showing the togetherness in the music, and still showing, and letting the world know, the appreciation Bahamians have for the type of music [soca],” he said.

Benje added that with his interpretation of Soca and Sketch’s interpretation of Junkanoo in the song, he hopes it gives the duo an upper hand in the competition.

“You get the best out of both worlds,” said Benje. “The two of us have to come together as one, so we have to figure out how to merge.”

This is the first time Benje is working with Sketch. He has done collaborations with MDeez and Bodine and he can be found regularly jamming with Visage at Fantastic Fridays. But, he said his focus right now is Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

Benje’s and Sketch’s lyrics say: “The energy I is get when the goat skin drum tune up/the music keeps me alive and the rhythm helps me survive.”

Benje and Sketch will be performing their new song tonight at Fantastic Fridays at the Hilton.

One week from tomorrow is the big day, when the big trucks hit the road and the masqueraders hit the streets in full costume to enjoy life and take a whine. We can’t wait!



