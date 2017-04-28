Da Family run t’ings

t’s all about Da Family and “Das Da Bahamian Ting”.

Sammi Starr, Ossie Andros, Lady Shema, Sealy Hayley Simone, Caleb and Kamiah who comprise Da Family rose to the top, beating out 138 other entries to be named winners of Da Bahamian Ting Song Competition with their song “Das Da Bahamian Ting” to cart off the $25,000 top prize that Sammi Starr said would be invested in the group.

“We believe in doing the best that we can — 100 percent effort in everything, whether that’s production or singing, so we’re glad about the outcome and proud to be the first winners,” said Sammi Starr.

“It’s been a long time coming in terms of us recording together so we’re probably just going to go in the studio and do more music, and of course look forward to working with [Ministry of] Tourism and other ministries just to take Bahamian music, Rake ‘n’ Scrape and Junkanoo to the world,” he said.

For Sammi Starr this was his second major win in three years. While he took Da Bahamian Ting Song Competition as a part of a group, he also owns the title of Music Master. He was the winner of the inaugural Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival Music Master competition in 2015, for which he earned a $20,000 prize purse with his song “Jump in Da Line”.

Da Bahamian Ting Competition finale was held at Fort Montague on Friday, April 21.

The top 10 finalists performed their songs live before “Das Da Bahamian Ting” was announced as the winner after receiving the most votes from the online competition.

Lady E’s song “Down Home” was second, she took home $20,000; Nathaniel Bailey and Dale Knowles’ song “Gimmie Dat Dilly” was third and good for the $15,000 pay day; and Bodine Johnson’s song “You and I” was fourth, which was awarded $10,000.

The remaining finalists — Dwayne Deveaux (The Bahamian Music Festival Anthem), Lemuel Stephone Smith (Who You Rushing For), Warrenique Munnings (Junkanoo Move), Kenneth Sweeting and The Bahamian Spice Band (Let’s Go To The Islands), Sharmond Smith (Welcome To Bahamas) and Troy Gray (We Bahamian Ting), each received $1,000.

Claudette Nixon, who was among the hundreds in attendance, said she saw potential for the competition that was in its first year.

“We came to give our support to Lady E, but we’re also real good fans of Bahamian music and so we’re here to really support the event in its entirety and big up Bahamian artists who are biggin’ up Bahamian music. I think the competition is a creature in the making, I don’t think they’ve finalized exactly what it is they want to do, but they’re well on their way,” said Nixon.

Fourth-place finisher Bodine Johnson said the competition gave artists the platform to assist in enhancing the tourism product.

“We have a number of persons that are now sharing their Bahamian experience through music. Of course, we know if you want anyone to know anything, put it to music and it’s easily learnable, and so our tourism product is enhanced by the fact that somebody from Cat Island submitted a song and they spoke about the Cat Island experience. What happens now is people are more interested in finding out what happens on each of those islands, and that’s what we want them to do, we want them to island hop and enjoy all of The Bahamas,” she said.

Rik Carey, coordinator in the Department of Culture and Heritage at the Ministry of Tourism said the ministry would play a part in Da Family’s success in the future.

“Behind the scenes I try to tell the artist to be encouraged and take this money also and try to invest it into your craft at the same time. Things like videos, social media and all the marketing elements cost money. But tourism has also provided that vehicle and we will see the music being played here tonight will be played in various tourism ports all around the world, so this will only help to elevate the product at the end of the day,” said Carey.



