Be kind to animals

I’ve written before of course of the vital need for all humans, all of God’s creation, to be kind and loving toward one another. But you know, sometimes the way in which people treat the animals of the world is absolutely scandalous. Some people accuse animals of being dumb when in fact they are far superior to humans in so many ways. One of the ways in which they completely outshine humans, in my opinion, is the way in which they give us unconditional love. That’s right — having left the dog all day alone by itself, just look at the wonderful, warm reception they give us upon our return home in the evening. Yes indeed, animals are, in my estimation, more loving, forgiving and kind than humans as they greet us enthusiastically on returning in the evening.

Now occasionally we all come across cases of cruelty to animals that bring tears to the eyes of many. I honestly believe that young people who are cruel to animals in their youth will be cruel to humans when they grow up. So it’s incumbent on all parents, guardians and teachers to instill in the children in their care a deep love and affection for all animals, and make them aware of the fact that they’re part of the universal family too by being kind and loving to them at all times. Believe me, if you treat your animals with great care, love and kindness, they will always be there for you. Yes they will.

Now apart from being kind to our own animals, I believe that we all need to become involved with organizations which cater to taking care of those animals who have not been treated well, by volunteering to assist with the work which those organizations who take care of animals who have been abandoned do, and assist in getting them new homes.

