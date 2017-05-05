Tebby releases new singl

Singer-songwriter Tebby has released a new single — “All Wrong” a ballad music video in anticipation of her “Love & Heartbreak” debut album.

Love is a complex journey, and “All Wrong” is a Pop/R&B ballad that explores the emotions that people feel when faced with the uncertainty of love.

“All Wrong”, a pulsating song infused with Pop and R&B written by Tebby, takes a journey through the highs and lows of love. It reflects on the pain experienced when relationships fall apart — questioning its existence and whether it was ever right to begin with. And that at some point, after the emotional rush simmers, and if people are strong enough, they see each other for who they truly are — not the expectations they put on one another — and in that moment, they decide if the life they’re living is the one they truly want.

It says the journey is a messy, but beautiful one.

The music video showcases the rise and fall of a relationship by taking viewers on a journey of a once shared myriad of happy moments that then begin to grow distant. Its climax is a fight scene leading to a couple gathering their thoughts and deciding whether the relationship is worth fighting for or if they are better off letting go. It was shot in Nassau by Jiggy Productions and directed by Davrielle Burrows.

The song was engineered by Hashaun Adderley and recorded at Duncan Town Studios in New Providence.

“We worked hard on this music video and I am very excited to share these lyrics written from the heart which reflect life experience that everyone can relate with,” said Tebby, who has been at full speed pursuing her passion for music this past year.

Since her last release Tebby has kept on making waves with her music and performance skills. She was the Master of Ceremonies for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas’ Official Draw that aired live around the world. She performed in Miami, New York, and hosted a Tempo Cross Caribbean Count Down TV show. She is a semi-finalist for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival and won best New Artist of the Year award at The Elevation Awards.

“All Wrong” is available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify and Tidal.



