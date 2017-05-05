Tomorrow we will be free. Tomorrow we will take to the road and we won’t “business” about what anyone thinks. We will sing and dance, throw our heads back, fling our hands in the air and forget about life for a while.

That is the essence of carnival. That is the message of soca. And the fusion of the culture of our neighbor — our family — fused with the culture of The Bahamas makes that experience even sweeter.

At a press conference to announce the start of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, Soca icon Machel Montano, who takes to the big stage with Bunji Garlin tonight, expressed his elation in seeing the culture of The Bahamas fused with that of the rest of the Caribbean.

“We have held an important level of respect for bringing culture and sharing culture,” said Machel.

“Coming out here for us is not only to come out here and show them how to jump up, but for us to learn.

“We have a journey where somehow soca and carnival can understand Junkanoo and The Bahamas. I think this is the early opportunities for us right now and we feel very proud for us to be here together.”

Yesterday the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival festivities began with Shurwayne Winchester headlining on the big stage. Tonight Bunji and Machel will present their big 2017 collaboration “Buss Head”; and tomorrow Beres Hammond will close out the weekend’s festivities.

But the fun does not stop with the three-concert nights. Before things really get going, the Glow Cooler cruise will be rocking out-of-towners into the evening and end just in time for the Bunji Machel mash-up. And on Sunday Icebox Entertainment returns with its “Suits” boat cruise.

And of course on Saturday all of The Bahamas Carnival Road Fever bands will be on the road in full force, with everyone in carnival costumes chipping down the road.

This year, the Ministry of Tourism provided a helpful guide to make it through the long journey that is the road:

HOW TO SURVIVE

Stay hydrated!

The rum and beers will be flowing, but remember to also drink lots of water and Gatorade in between, otherwise, you could end up passed out on the side of the street and then where would you end up? Quite possibly the subject of memes about what NOT to do at carnival.

Use sunblock!

The road march starts in the morning and TRUST ME the sun is gonna be HOT! I went to Trinidad carnival in February, and I still have tan lines more than two months later! 30 SPF sunblock will not work. You need 75 SPF and you need to reapply throughout the day. If you want to, you can trade in your headpiece for a cap until you reach the stage (the judging points).

Wear comfortable shoes!

My first road march I wore leather boots that fit me perfectly. WRONG MOVE! One hour into the road march, I had to abandon my partner (also my feting partner), climb up on the back of a truck and rest my burning feet. My shoes felt like they were too tight. I recommend the soft booties or tennis. Dance shoes also work. If you are going to get the leather boots, get them one size up. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

EAT!

This seems like a given, but you would be surprised how many people forget to eat before going out on the road march. Some bands provide breakfast, but you should always eat beforehand just in case their food sucks. Remember my warning about passing out on the side of the street drunk? Yeah, eating helps prevent that. So, don’t forget to eat, and I don’t mean bread and toast. Eat a hearty breakfast and finish it off with water or Gatorade.

Get the essentials!

If you’re carrying your phone, make sure it’s in a waterproof case. Now before you start worrying about costs, a simple “baggy” or zip-lock bag provides sufficient protection. Have sun shades with you. As I said, the sun will be brutal. Vitamin C and pain pills are also recommended.

Wear extra deodorant! Even if you think you’re wearing enough, slather on some more. If you’re doing carnival right — and if you follow my guidelines — then you will sweat A LOT. The whole point of this exercise is to lose your inhibitions, let loose, wuk up yourself!

Make sure your costume fits!

This is so important and for obvious reasons — but particularly for women. There is nothing worse than an ill-fitting costume (except passing out on the side of the street). The costumes don’t leave you with much room for error. So, pick up your costume at your earliest opportunity, try it on, dance around your house and make the necessary

adjustments if needed. You don’t want any private parts peeking out on the road and you do not want self-consciousness to weigh you down. Also, women should wear flesh colored tights. It’s not absolutely necessary, but I think it completes the look. I would never go on the road without it and my legs are pretty. If you still need some, go to KB’s Carnival Stockings on Facebook and order.

Build your endurance!

Now, this one can be tricky, especially for the people who decide to play mas at the last minute. But don’t worry, I was out of shape last year and managed to have an awesome time. I must admit though, I took several “walking breaks”, which means, instead of chipping along, I walked on the side of the road and had to step over a few drunken revelers in the process. :D

PROTECT YOUR BELONGINGS!

People steal. Don’t make yourself an easy target. Put your money in another zip lock bag and tuck it in your boots or sneakers.

Last but not least, enjoy the moment! Don’t look around and watch others have fun, join in! Whine to the ground if you feel like it; jump up if you want to; carry on as bad as you feel like. Don’t hate on others whose dance moves aren’t up to your standards. Carnival is all about acceptance — all shapes, sizes, dances moves, and drunks are welcome. However, it’s equally important that you respect others. If they don’t want to dance with you, move on to someone else.



