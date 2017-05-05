Date:
The art of all things Bahamian

  • PHOTOS: SHAVAUGHN MOSS


Published: May 05, 2017

Patrons at the most recent ArtWalk at Marina Village were in for an extra treat — they got to take in Sara-Cristy Constantine plaiting straw when she wasn’t explaining the taste profiles and various uses of her native jams, jellies and sauces to visitors and locals alike.

Plaiting is rooted in Bahamian culture, and has been practiced for generations. The plait is crucial to the making of traditional straw creations such as bags and hats that were sold in the country’s Straw Market, and for which it became famous.

Straw plaiting was a common sight in days gone by. People sat on their porches and braided the straw that was sold to make the straw handicraft that The Bahamas became famous for. Even though straw plaiting is still done by those who know the art form, it isn’t such a common site to walk by a porch and see a person sitting in a chair calmly plaiting their straw. So Constantine’s straw-plaiting ability was indeed a treat at the most recent art walk.

And as in previous art walks — the art, crafts, music and eats and drinks were also highlights of the day.

The ArtWalk at Marina Village takes place every other Saturday between 12 noon and 7 p.m.

 


