Technology addiction

I guess that the simple definition of an addiction is something one just has to have and simply cannot do without, as you feel completely lost when you don’t have it. I have observed a whole lot of people lately who are hooked on a whole lot of modern technological gadgets.

Firstly, I know people who are hooked on loud music playing in their automobile. That’s right, I heard one particular person say the following, “If I don’t have music in my car constantly playing, I’ll fall asleep.” I mean this is an addiction. This person is addicted to loud music and apparently is unable to drive without it. To me this is serious. It really is.

I heard another person say when I was visiting him one day when a break down with the Cable TV occurred, that if the TV didn’t come back on real soon, he’d go crazy. This, to me, is really frightening to think, that someone is unable to sit in a room and just talk to another, or be still and meditate, or plan future events in one’s mind. No, I simply must have TV playing all day and all night as I’m literally hooked on it. I’m a TV addict.

Believe me, from a psychological perspective, this is obviously not good, as the TV is controlling the person and not the other way around, as it should be. In short, when one is addicted to something, that individual has surrendered to what they’re addicted to.

Of course the largest group of technology addicts are the smart phone junkies, those who are never ever without their smart phones, on the Internet or calling someone on WhatsApp. Why, you can’t even speak to these people, as they’re totally engaged with their phone. They can’t put it down. They’re definitely addicted and do, in my opinion, need professional assistance to help them to finally get rid of their addiction.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



