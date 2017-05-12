Lift-off: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. engenders lots of hope for future editions

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Rated B)

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

Genre: Action Adventure/ Sci-fi

Dwight’s Rating: 3.5 Stars

The surprises keep coming!

From the moment the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” touched down in theaters nearly three years ago, it was a surprise just how massive a box-office juggernaut it turned out to be. Even more surprising was that it was actually enormously entertaining, well-written, acted and directed.

But most surprising of all is that this new sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, is as good as that great original.

There have been concerns about whether this was going to be possible at all. In my August 2014 review, I wrote: “This movie sets up a sequel (scheduled to be released in 2017), and possibly the next, long-running movie franchise. While that’s an exciting proposition, it comes with a bit of trepidation too. As we’ve seen before with “Iron Man”, often the bar is set so high with the original, it makes it exceptionally difficult for any subsequent movie in the franchise, or even in the genre, to fill the galaxy-sized shoes.”

Indeed, while most similar films do struggle with their follow-ups, with only a few bucking that pattern, “Vol. 2” excels, and in some very key respects, it’s even better than the first film.

The main characters from the original are all back: Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries from invaders. When it’s discovered that Rocket has stolen the items they were sent to guard, the Sovereign dispatch their armada to search for vengeance. As the Guardians try to escape, the mystery of Peter’s parentage is revealed.

Director and screenwriter James Gunn returns, too, delving even deeper into the exploration of those characters, and giving more insight into their many quirks.

As with the original, the depth of the characters, and the performances from the actors are what set the whole franchise apart from others in this comic-book action genre. Pratt — now a bona fide star — is back in the movie franchise that made him a household name, proving why he is such an accessible everyman hero.

Once again, the scene-stealers remain the character Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, and especially pro-wrestler Dave Bautista as Drax, who’s blessed with some of the movie’s best lines and scenes; his interactions with actress Pom Klementieff as Mantis are priceless.

Then there’s Groot — the verbally-challenged, tree-like humanoid. If you watched the original, you know that certain events have resulted in the formerly adult Groot now being a tiny baby tree — the cutest, most adorable thing you’ll likely see on the big screen this year. Any moment Groot appears is sure to bring a smile to your face. Vin Diesel deserves some sort of award for the many different tones and inflections he uses for his one solitary line in now TWO entire movies: “I AM GROOT”.

It’s also even funnier than before. Unlike almost every other movie that seems so desperately to be primarily targeting Millennials, the humor here is accessible to even Baby Boomers, but especially oft-neglected Generation Xers, with references to 80s pop culture and TV shows “Cheers” and “Night Rider”. The largely 70s-era soft-rock soundtrack is also top notch.

One issue though: the expected final big fight scene is more than a tad drawn out and repetitive, contributing to the whole film feeling as if it were at least 15-minutes longer than it should have been.

Nevertheless, even though you may be more than ready to get out of the theater as the credits start to roll, you really should stick around, as the movie has multiple “endings”. Those credits on their own are quite entertaining, with lots of site gags. Plus, every few minutes, they are interrupted for vignettes with hints as to what we can expect in the next film (in what looks to be a long-running franchise).

There’s something for nearly everyone in “Vol 2.”: romance, action, spectacular effects, family drama (sibling rivalries, father-son conflict, abandonment issues) and humor — a truly fantastic couple of hours.

This engenders lots of hope for future editions. And while we can wish for the best, we know how this usually goes. At some point, the director/writer gets bored or disillusioned and leaves (or is fired), or one of the main actors decides to leave, and then it all goes downhill from there.

But let’s be positive! Just as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Logan” are surprisingly two of the best films so far this year, clearly anything is possible.



