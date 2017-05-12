On tap this weekend at the Art Walk at Marina Village

All manner of arts and crafts, as well as a farmer’s market, what better way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

The Art Walk at Marina Village satisfies every vice — with visual artists to ceramicists, and farmer’s market purveyors with everything from jams and jellies to native teas and drink, food and chocolate, locally grown herbs and greens, cooling popsicles and vegan treats.

Strolling along the walk at the twice per month Art Walk is an absolutely fantastic way to spend a Saturday afternoon with the family.

And with a constant rotation of artists and artisans, live entertainment, cooling and delicious libations and nibbles to be had, you will never be disappointed or run out of new choices in which to indulge.

Since its debut, the art walk has expanded exponentially. It is where you can indulge your taste for art, crafts, an appreciation for music by Bahamian artisans, and locally grown and made products.

The Art Walk at Marina Village is held every second and fourth Saturday between 12 noon and 7 p.m.

This week at the Art Walk at Marina Village

Artists

University of The Bahamas (Keisha Oliver)

Leando Johnson

Nadine Lynch

Dion Lewis

Marco Mullings

Kurtz Ritchie

Ryan Turnquest

Preston Hanna

Vivien Archer

John Paul

Robin Hardy

CRAFT VENDORS

Andrew Burrows — My Bahamas Sponge

Astrid Pinder — Fine Ocean Jewelry

Ava Forbes — Jewelry

Lorette Evans — Sasha’s Foxy Paws pet clothing

Nancy Swaby — Nancy’s Fancies wire jewelry

Hands Up — Fabric items

Ras Hailu — Coconut shell products

Tiff Gallery — Batik products

Trevor Tucker — Art and ceramics

FARMER’S MARKET VENDORS

Denise Worrell, Naturally Bahamian — native teas and drinks

Jameel Lightbourn, Cheesecake Heaven — baked goods

Kentisha Ward, Pop Stop — native fruit popsicles

Natasha Adderley, Bahamas Island Farms — local produce

Rionda Godet, Ridge Farms — jams, jellies and pepper sauces

Sara Constantine, Constantine’s — jams jellies and sauces

Johnathan Forbes, Tasty Teas — local bush teas



