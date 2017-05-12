|
On tap this weekend at the Art Walk at Marina Village
Published: May 12, 2017
All manner of arts and crafts, as well as a farmer’s market, what better way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
The Art Walk at Marina Village satisfies every vice — with visual artists to ceramicists, and farmer’s market purveyors with everything from jams and jellies to native teas and drink, food and chocolate, locally grown herbs and greens, cooling popsicles and vegan treats.
Strolling along the walk at the twice per month Art Walk is an absolutely fantastic way to spend a Saturday afternoon with the family.
And with a constant rotation of artists and artisans, live entertainment, cooling and delicious libations and nibbles to be had, you will never be disappointed or run out of new choices in which to indulge.
Since its debut, the art walk has expanded exponentially. It is where you can indulge your taste for art, crafts, an appreciation for music by Bahamian artisans, and locally grown and made products.
The Art Walk at Marina Village is held every second and fourth Saturday between 12 noon and 7 p.m.
This week at the Art Walk at Marina Village
Artists
University of The Bahamas (Keisha Oliver)
Leando Johnson
Nadine Lynch
Dion Lewis
Marco Mullings
Kurtz Ritchie
Ryan Turnquest
Preston Hanna
Vivien Archer
John Paul
Robin Hardy
CRAFT VENDORS
Andrew Burrows — My Bahamas Sponge
Astrid Pinder — Fine Ocean Jewelry
Ava Forbes — Jewelry
Lorette Evans — Sasha’s Foxy Paws pet clothing
Nancy Swaby — Nancy’s Fancies wire jewelry
Hands Up — Fabric items
Ras Hailu — Coconut shell products
Tiff Gallery — Batik products
Trevor Tucker — Art and ceramics
FARMER’S MARKET VENDORS
Denise Worrell, Naturally Bahamian — native teas and drinks
Jameel Lightbourn, Cheesecake Heaven — baked goods
Kentisha Ward, Pop Stop — native fruit popsicles
Natasha Adderley, Bahamas Island Farms — local produce
Rionda Godet, Ridge Farms — jams, jellies and pepper sauces
Sara Constantine, Constantine’s — jams jellies and sauces
Johnathan Forbes, Tasty Teas — local bush teas