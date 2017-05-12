Atlantis comes to life

The soul and richness of Atlantis’ location and its people are being brought to the forefront as the resort kicked off a commitment to storytelling and preserving the oral and visual history of the country by creating a platform for Bahamian makers to share their works with the world through “Come to Life” — a visual journey that provides an intimate peek into the spirit of The Bahamas through 15 Bahamian artists, musicians and designers.

The initial creative component is a 60-second, anthemic, cinematic expression film featuring a voiceover by Jeffrey Poitier, a native Bahamian actor, film director and nephew of the legendary icon Sidney Poitier.

The shared mission storytelling platform and cultural movement launched earlier in the week with a first look on ABC network’s morning show Good Morning America (GMA). The longer form film will be released later this month.

“The world has changed since Atlantis first opened. Businesses must now partner with their communities to achieve shared sustainable success,” said Howard C. Karawan, president and managing director at Atlantis. “We needed to bring the soul and richness of our location and our people to the forefront. It already existed at Atlantis — in our connection to the ocean, the marine life, and most importantly, embedded in each of our 7,500 associates. The stories were here waiting to be told. We always knew Atlantis was in The Bahamas, but what we forgot is that The Bahamas is in Atlantis. By encouraging our team to share their stories and let their personalities shine, we have seen inspirational moments between the Bahamian spirit and our guests. In doing so we are imbuing our people, and Bahamians in general, with a sense of pride and empowerment.”

In “Come To Life” Atlantis is turning its own marketing into a storytelling opportunity to celebrate Bahamian artists and groups — from photographers to musicians and artists. The movement focuses on co-creation with the artists to provide them with a platform for global recognition and success. They include T!CA HOL!DAY, a 23-year old soulful R&B singer/songwriter who originates from Andros; Bahamian visual artists and painters Piaget Moss, Pam Burnside, Allan Wallace and Steffon Grant, who explore ideas of personal identity and human emotion; Antonius Roberts, one of The Bahamas’ most prominent artists and sculptors; photographer and artist Dede Brown; photographer Farreno Ferguson; creator Cherell Williamson; models Latesia Smith, Sacha Kalis and Jessica Thompson; Atlantis employees Ordain Moss (human resources) and Ryan Dean (Dolphin Cay behaviorist); and the music of the Roots Junkanoo Group and Bahamian Voices.

“The cultural and ecological gems within The Bahamas and at Atlantis have long been hidden from the world,” said Lauren Snyder, chief marketing officer at Atlantis. “On this project we explored the concept of authenticity. It was most important to simply let the story unfold, evolve and live. This film and the accompanying images are a platform to nurture a Bahamian renaissance. The sounds … the smiles … the voices … the land and the sea — all speak to life and the magnificence of the experience here. Atlantis has long been the home of many magical voices, stories and memories. Through this shared mission creative studio, comprised of so many talented visionaries, we have simply turned the camera around.”

A love letter to The Bahamas

At the helm of the film production, director Per-Hampus Stalhandske, music producer Sam Spiegel, and creative stylist director Ron Hansford tapped local intriguing personalities to feature their inspiring stories. The film immerses audiences in the fascinating Bahamian culture, filled with vivid and inviting cinematography that taps into local creativity and a soulful spirit.

“When I first heard about this project, I had no idea either about Atlantis or The Bahamas,” said Stalhandske. “I knew it was white sand and blue water, but that was about it. I was really excited when I started digging into it and learning more about Atlantis, and learning more about the country and then coming here. It kind of changed everything when you get to meet all these people, see all the places and really dive into the culture. It was very eye opening. It really changed my perspective.”

The music in the film, produced by Sam Spiegel, showcases the Roots Junkanoo Group and Bahamian Voices, a group comprised of male and female vocalists who are alumni of The Bahamas National Youth Choir.

“This music quickly became a whole track that I’m getting ready to release for the summer,” said Spiegel. “It is really a tribute to The Bahamas and a tribute to Junkanoo music. I explore a culture through its music. When I discovered this unique genre of music [Junkanoo], I quickly found out it is very rich in tradition and culture. Right when we first started writing, I wanted to honor and celebrate the people and culture of The Bahamas and was inspired by T!CA as a Bahamian woman. I wanted to draw on her love for her country and Junkanoo as it is really about coming together. The song is a love letter to The Bahamas.”

“I worked at Atlantis a few years ago and to actually come back and be the voice of this movement is amazing – to see how you can go from being someone in the background to being in front of something so magical is something I never imagined,” said T!CA HOL!DAY.

Protecting and restoring the surrounding ecology is a critical goal of the “Come to Life” mission. The Disney Conservation Fund (DCF), a program of ABC’s parent company Disney, has been supporting conservation programs in more than 115 countries over the past two decades, including efforts to reverse the decline of wildlife such as sea turtles, sharks and coral reefs. Atlantis’ non-profit organization, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), also works to support environmental organizations helping to ensure a future for marine life in The Bahamas. Both programs share a commitment to protecting and restoring coral reefs around The Bahamas, advancing conservation efforts for marine animals and their habitats, and engaging communities to take action to protect the ocean.

“We’re looking forward to taking our ABC viewers on an immersive journey, sharing these stories across Good Morning America (GMA) and our ABC owned TV stations, inspiring others to experience these amazing natural wonders like never before,” said Jeremiah Tachna, senior vice-president, ABC Full Circle.

Alongside ABC, iHeartMedia and Horizon Media have also committed to give the film and its messages the spotlight. iHeartMedia will exclusively power music and sound that will be heard onsite throughout Atlantis and will also launch a dedicated channel “Atlantis Radio,” available nationally on iHeartRadio. The channel will feature artists from and around The Bahamas as well as the sounds captured from the ocean, the marine life and the marine biologists who make up the on island team. The curated music experience at the property will capture the mood, time of day and energy of the experience at Atlantis.

“We will co-create the musical moments that help to make vacation memories — from the best digital beats, to the most mind-blowing live performances,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia. “Atlantis vacationers will be able to enjoy these one-of-a-kind music experiences that bring together the power of radio with the magic of the Bahamian culture to move you from one amazing moment to the next.”

“Come To Life” Makers

Pam Burnside: Artist and art advocate. Owner of Doongalik Studios Art Gallery, and co-founder of Creative Nassau, formed in 2008 with a group of passionate Bahamians who wished to showcase their unique Bahamian culture to the world, whilst actively developing a creative tourism model to ensure that by the year 2020 more persons will travel to The Bahamas to experience its art, culture and heritage rather than just its sun, sand and sea.

Aaron Burrows: The Roots Junkanoo Group. Junkanoo drummer at Montagu Beach.

Jarell Coakley: Model, actor, rap artist. Mr. Bahamas 2015 and CEO of Rellovant Entertainment. Man in forest.

Tomii Culmer: Model, Miss Universe Bahamas 2014. Model dancing on beach.

Ryan Dean: Artist and Atlantis employee since 2009 at Dolphin Cay where he is a behaviorist.

T!CA HOL!DAY: Musician. Artist on track and dancer in straw outfit.

Sacha Kalis: Underwater Dig model.

Ordain Moss: Singer/songwriter and Atlantis employee for more than five years. Model on leaves at Queen’s Staircase.

Piaget Moss: Contemporary artist. Artist in Royal Lobby.

Jeffrey Poitier: Voiceover. Bahamian filmmaker and creator of “Voices” which documents the earliest untold stories of the Bahamian and African-American people who were the original settlers and builders of Coconut Grove in Florida.

Antonius Roberts: Artist. Bonfire guest and shared mission advisor. Artist and sculptor and Open Space designer.

Sam Spiegel: Music producer.

Per-Hampus Stalhandske: Director.

Roots Junkanoo Group: Bonfire

Jessica Thompson: Model. Queen’s Staircase model.

Cannon Turnquest: Bahamian child. Boy at Aquaventure.

Allan Wallace: Artist.

Cherell Williamson: Creator. Miss Universe Bahamas 2016.

Talent used but not pictured in the 60:

Bahamian Voices: A group of 20-25 year old vocalists who are alumni of The Bahamas National Youth Choir.

Dede Brown: Artist and photographer.

Farreno Ferguson: Photographer.

Steffon Grant: Artist.

Latesia Smith: Entrepreneur. Eyes with freckles and glitter.



