Cancer society ball to celebrate life, faith and hope

It’s going to be a celebration of faith, hope, love, peace, happiness, survival and joy, highlighting the multiple dimensions of life and the reasons it is important to continue seeking a cure, as The Cancer Society of The Bahamas hosts its 16th annual ball.

The annual black tie fundraiser that will benefit hundreds in the Bahamian community will take place Saturday, May 20 at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort. It is being held this year with the support of RBC, whose sponsorship will assist the cancer society in obtaining the equipment and resources they need for cancer patients within the community. Proceeds from the ball will also help the society with its Cancer Caring Centre Expansion Project, adding a hospice facility and day care, with an additional 16 rooms for patients.

“We are pleased to continue our sponsorship of the cancer society’s annual ball,” said

Brian Knowles, RBC head, corporate banking said, “We respect and appreciate the entire team for their tireless commitment and the great work they do everyday to help people directly and indirectly affected by cancer. We support this event because it increases the awareness of cancer — both treatments and prevention — and by doing so supports the future of our communities.”

Globally, RBC sponsors multiple events and campaigns in the fight against cancer.

Each year, RBC hosts the Race for the Kids, an annual fundraiser held at various locations around the world. The Caribbean race, currently based in Trinidad, raises thousands of dollars to support and treat children with cancer.



