There’s no doubt about it, we live in a rather chaotic world where everywhere one goes there appears to be noise and utter chaos. But my friend, it is my contention that if one really wishes to be successful, across the board, and of course have some much needed peace of mind, we need to spend set periods of peace and quiet each and every day. Yes we most definitely do, that’s for sure. As I’m endeavoring to write this particular article early in the morning with the windows open to let in some fresh air, I’m literally being bombarded by loud music as automobiles drive by taking children to school and adults to work. Quite frankly, it’s difficult to think clearly and creatively under such circumstances, where so many people appear to have no consideration for anyone as they pollute the atmosphere with loud noise, day after day.

But my friend, there’s no doubt about it whatsoever, if you wish to be successful at all that you do, you most definitely need to spend set periods of time alone in peace and quiet, so that you can think clearly with no distractions in order to plan and strategize your way forward on the never-ending, constantly changing road to success.

Of course, as anyone who is a regular reader of these articles is aware of, the spiritual side of a person’s life is extremely important. In fact, it should be the foundation upon which we all build our lives, to get in touch daily with the God of our being, our source. We most definitely need to spend time in peace and quiet as we contact the God within from which all success emanates.

• Think about it!

