Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest

Banner


sub_save_img

Miss Haiti and former Miss World Bahamas make appearances at BTC sponsored Haitian Flag Day

  • Haitian Ambassador Victor Geneus, third left, with members of the Haitian Flag Day planning committee. At right is Janet Brown, BTC chief marketing officer.

  • Patrons at Haitian Flag Day.

  • Haitian Ambassador Victor Geneus, left, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier, center, and BTC CEO Leon Williams.

  • Miss Haiti and Miss Universe first runner up Raquel Pelissier, left, and former Miss World Chantal O’Brien at the recent Haitian Flag Day celebrations. They are pictured with BTC CEO Leon Williams, second left, and Janet Brown, right, BTC chief marketing officer. PHOTOS: ROSSANO DEAL


Published: May 19, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Miss Haiti and Miss Universe first runner up Raquel Pelissier and former Miss World Bahamas Chantal O’Brien were among the members of the Haitian community in New Providence at the recent BTC sponsored Haitian Flag Day festivities.

It was a celebration Pelissier said was important, as many Haitians live outside their home country and they should be proud to know where they are from.

“I feel it’s great that BTC gives Haitian Flag Day so much support,” said Pelissier.

“It shows that there is a lot of support, especially for the Haitian community,” said O’Brien. “We know that Haitians contribute a lot to the economy here in The Bahamas, so I feel like BTC’s decision to take this up was a really good idea, and I think that the Haitian community can appreciate being able to call home and keep in touch.”

Haitian Ambassador Jean Victor Geneus said BTC sponsorship was an important gesture as it showed how close BTC is to the Haitian community.

BTC CEO Leon Williams told patrons that they support the Haitian community in all their endeavors, not just on Flag Day, and that they would be their partner for life.

BTC will also sponsor the Haitian Flag Day celebration in Abaco this weekend.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
Banner

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links