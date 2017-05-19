Miss Haiti and former Miss World Bahamas make appearances at BTC sponsored Haitian Flag Day

Miss Haiti and Miss Universe first runner up Raquel Pelissier and former Miss World Bahamas Chantal O’Brien were among the members of the Haitian community in New Providence at the recent BTC sponsored Haitian Flag Day festivities.

It was a celebration Pelissier said was important, as many Haitians live outside their home country and they should be proud to know where they are from.

“I feel it’s great that BTC gives Haitian Flag Day so much support,” said Pelissier.

“It shows that there is a lot of support, especially for the Haitian community,” said O’Brien. “We know that Haitians contribute a lot to the economy here in The Bahamas, so I feel like BTC’s decision to take this up was a really good idea, and I think that the Haitian community can appreciate being able to call home and keep in touch.”

Haitian Ambassador Jean Victor Geneus said BTC sponsorship was an important gesture as it showed how close BTC is to the Haitian community.

BTC CEO Leon Williams told patrons that they support the Haitian community in all their endeavors, not just on Flag Day, and that they would be their partner for life.

BTC will also sponsor the Haitian Flag Day celebration in Abaco this weekend.



