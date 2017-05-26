Strachan’s ‘Honourable Member’ takes on politics

Writer and director Ian Strachan is bringing a new play, “Honourable Member”, to the stage from June 8-11 at the Dundas Centre’s Winston V. Saunders Theatre.

Strachan’s Ceiba Arts Theatre company made waves last year with “Gun Boys Rhapsody,” a moving drama about crime and violence. This time he sets his sights on Caribbean politics. It’s his fourth play set in the fictional nation of “I-Land”.

The play is a portrait of a Caribbean prime minister, Winston “Fergie” Ferguson, played by Dion Johnson. Fergie is a master communicator and a wily veteran when it comes to outmaneuvering his rivals.

“I was blown away by Dion Johnson’s performance in Sizwe Bansi is Dead,” says Strachan. “The role of Winston Ferguson is extremely demanding. He’s on stage for all but one scene. Dion has been up to the task. I think people will be truly floored by his performance.”

“Honourable Member” also boasts a cast of acting talents — Chigozie Ijeoma, Leslie Ellis-Tynes, Matthew Wildgoose and Greg Deane are some of the veterans bringing this comedy/drama to life.

“I know we just had a big election and people are eager to see the stories that have made big news in the country over the last few years raised on the stage,” says Strachan. “They won’t be disappointed. The play does touch on quite a few of the big headlines over the last five years. But people will also get a lot that they don’t expect. I’m trying to tell a story that can stand on its own two feet long after this particular moment in our history. So it’s a real story, with a beginning, middle and end. With a real, complicated hero, who’s trying to achieve something hard. And if we do our jobs right, you will love him and hate him all at once.”

Strachan says audiences will find lots to laugh at in this show, but that at the same time it deals with some very serious issues nonetheless. The play asks whether someone can really have power without being corrupt in one way or another, and whether the people really want a leader who tells the truth all the time.

“I think one of the main things I wanted to do with this piece is just address what I believe are some of the misconceptions people have about the way power really works in these third world micro-states. I have a history of being very critical of politicians. I tried very hard not to be as judgmental and to show the very human side of these individuals because they are human. They are flawed. And so are we the people.”

The Ceiba Arts production of “Honourable Member” runs June 8-10 at 8 p.m. and June 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Dundas Box Office. Telephone 393-3718 or 470-1963 or email ceibalearning@gmail.com.