Avvy takes carnival to Inagua

If you’re still suffering with tabanca weeks after Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival wrapped up, then here’s a way for you to get some semblance of that feeling back — hop on a plane today and head down to Inagua, where Avvy is hosting ABCI (Avvy Brings Carnival to Inagua) 2017.

With performances by Avvy himself, Benji, Jack Nasty and Blaudy — the Bahamian singing sensation kicks off the third edition of his Inagua carnival with sponsorship from BTC.

ABCI 2017 takes place May 26-29, with Ricardo Drue hosting the Beach Bliss party on Sunday, May 28 at the Out Town Beach with music by DJ Rev.

The Inagua native, who never forgot where he grew up and does whatever he can to promote his hometown, designed the parade to start at the Inagua airport and traverse the streets into town.

“We’re trying to make things happen in Inagua. It's a town that’s sometimes forgotten, so it’s great to be able to mark the island as a fun place to be,” said Avvy. “We promote our culture. We have plait poles, we have live Rake ‘n’ Scrape bands. We’re probably the only island in The Bahamas where we can serenade you from the airport straight into town.”

He said it is expected to be an explosion of culture, coupled with the country’s best kept secret, which will create a unique experience with sponsorship from BTC. Avvy credits BTC with helping him broadcast the event.

“This gives us the opportunity to reach more people from and outside the island to come and be a part of this experience,” said the Bahamian singer.

“This is the third year Avvy is hosting his carnival and we are again sponsoring this event,” said BTC CEO Leon Williams. “We are committed to ensuring that our young Bahamians have the tools they need to unleash their limitless potential.”