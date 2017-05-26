Alien Covenant (Rated C)

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup

Genre: Science Fiction/ Horror

Dwight’s Rating: Not bad







Here we go again!

Another movie set in outer space! Another one with bad-tempered and unreasonable killer aliens! And another in the very long-running “Alien” film franchise, which made its debut nearly 40 years ago in 1979.

This latest one, “Alien Covenant”, is yet another in the growing trend of prequels to long-established (and already many “sequeled”) movie franchises. Thus, this represents the sixth installment overall in the series (the original “Alien”, and its sequels “Aliens” (plural, from 1986), “Alien3” (1992), and “Alien: Resurrection” (1997)), and the second of the prequels — following installment number five, “Prometheus” in 2012. (Of course, that number doesn’t include the ridiculous “Alien vs. Predator” spinoffs).

Even with the often five to six year gaps between new “Alien” installments, “Covenant” feels all the more familiar because of a near-“Alien” clone released earlier this year — the actually-entertaining “Life”, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. The plotline similarities between these three films are unmistakable.

Reinforcing a disturbing sense of déjà vu, we’ve got Director Ridley Scott (“Gladiator”) — who helmed the original and the original prequel “Prometheus” — back for his third go-round here.

Most of the film takes place where so many of those of this genre do: aboard a spaceship. We’re told what we’re seeing is set about a decade after the events surrounding the doomed Prometheus expedition. Thankfully, you don’t need to have watched any of the previous editions, including “Prometheus”, to understand and appreciate this movie.

Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, members (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think to be an uncharted paradise. While there, they meet David (Michael Fassbender), the “synthetic” survivor of the Prometheus. The mysterious world soon turns dark and dangerous when a hostile alien life form forces the crew into a deadly fight for survival.

There are quite a few things to appreciate with “Covenant”. With each new role Michael Fassbender is proving he is one of the greatest actors around today. Here he plays two different synthetics — one a newer model — and they are at-once remarkably similar and yet remarkably different. Fassbender handles these nuances masterfully. It seems he can do absolutely anything except something wrong, and is undoubtedly the top (some will say only) reason to watch this film.

But there is at least one other good reason. It has a fascinating storyline examining what happens when artificial intelligence beings to get too intelligent and the machines take over. Quite a number of films and television series have examined this frightening future world. And I suspect, with most people probably more afraid of a complete global computer meltdown than a space alien invasion, we have yet to have our appetites sated for these tales.

The other positives: “Covenant” is beautiful. It certainly makes the similar “Life” look like a child’s art project. The designs inside the various spacecraft are visually stunning, as are all the character-generated effects — from the strange new planet to those grotesque aliens. You may be inclined to close your eyes during the gory scenes, but it’s all truly a sight to behold. The sound effects and sound mixing are also top-notch standouts.

The problem comes as the film focuses much more on those ghastly aliens and the terrorism they bring than the positives like Fassbender and artificial intelligence. That’s to be expected, one can suppose, as it is indeed called “Alien Covenant”.

But there are ebbs and flows in the action: moments when everything is fast, frenetic and terrifying, and then moments when things seem to grind to a monotonous halt. Moments when you’ll say, “Here we go again! Yet another crewmember is about to get torn to shreds!” And, you may yawn!

In the end, despite Fassbender’s best efforts, and the stunning beauty provided by all the modern technology today, things just get tiresome. We’ve essentially been watching this same movie for at least 40 years — in this franchise and in this entire genre. As such, here we go again quickly becomes, “Can we just go?”



