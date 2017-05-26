Durelle Art History

The Bahamas: Forgotten History” an art exhibition, takes viewers on a journey through history, with periodic stops allowing the viewer to pay attention to aspects that have contributed to the country’s cultural and social development. Artist Durelle Williams touches on quiet island moments, the vibrancy of Junkanoo, and the iconic historical moment when the Opposition Leader Lynden Pindling tossed the mace — the symbol of the speaker’s authority — through a window of the House of Assembly, on April 27, 1965, which became known as Black Tuesday.

With this solo exhibition that runs through Friday, June 9 at The Ladder Gallery, at the New Providence Community Center on Blake Road, Williams launches himself onto the art scene with hopes of finding a firm footing. In the meantime, he manages Uprising Studios, which houses his tattoo parlor and creative space.

Williams, 30, in his formative years indulged in his passion for art, having participated in art camps at the then College of The Bahamas. That passion led him to pursue studies at the Academy of Art, San Francisco, where he completed a Bachelor of Fine Art.

His goal is to be able to do what he loves while being able to support himself financially. In his 10-year vision, he envisions staging an annual art exhibition. He can also see himself painting and working on animation. Ultimately, in the next decade he says he will still be sending messages with his art.

This first exhibition he said is just the beginning.

Williams is doing what he loves.

“Being talented is a gift and it absolutely gives me an obligation to create. It’s all love though. I do what I do because I love it. It feels like art is one thing that cannot be controlled and I don’t like the control that some people have over others. I control my art. I make it up. It is a freedom from within,” he said.

And it isn’t the money that drives him to create and keeps him going.

“Right now it’s the chase of success, and the desire to leave a legacy. It’s doing my part as an artist, as a contribution to society. It’s inspiring other artists and potential artists.”

His dream project has him creating an animated film.

“A picture is worth 1,000 words and an animation is worth so much more. I’ve worked on a few, and I have some ideas for what I want.”

As an artist he says he’s “a voice and an up-and-coming artist who is versatile, persistent and wants to leave his footprint”.

As a man Williams says he is straight forward, easygoing, accepting, and a loving person who likes to have fun, loves work and, of course, the conversation always returns back to the fact that he loves art.

His favorite medium to work with is digital, because he says it allows him to do everything — paint, sketch, ink and create graphics.

“Digital offers freedom that facilitates my versatility. Digital is closely followed by actual pen ink and paper. I find that this brings a drawing to life.”

As for his process, he said it varies depending on what he’s creating. He said he doesn’t have a routine.

As for what he enjoys doing most, he said all of it, but that it depends on what he’s inspired by at that time.

“It’s equal. I can’t say that I like one more than the other,” said Williams.

Art enthusiasts may even be surprised to find out that he’s moved and inspired by Japanese animation, and comic book artist Joe Madureira, who he says is a big inspiration for him, along with a number of his lecturers at the Academy of Art.

“You might have expected the Renaissance or one of those, but no. I do like [Michelangelo Merisi da] Caravaggio [Italian painter] and [Gian Lorenzo] Bernini [Italian sculptor] among others, but it was Japanese animation that really got me, to be honest.”

With 15 days left in his first solo showing “The Bahamas: Forgotten History”, his hope is that people will take away what he wants to impart and leave remembering the things they grew up thinking of and of the things that are Bahamian now — new things that he says they don’t think about because they are new.

“Things that we may not recognize until 10 years from now when they have been solidified, so to speak, when they become part of history, because we are evolving as a culture and have a new Bahamas.”

It’s an exhibition that’s created from his perspective, but one that he says young and older Bahamians can relate to.

“These are my views that others may share but not know how to express. So this is a way to voice how some people feel without them having to put themselves out there. Younger and older Bahamians can relate to our history, and a lot of young Bahamians need to know certain things about our history, things that may sometimes be glossed over.”

During his creation process, Williams said his emotions were all over the place, because some pieces were happy and others dark. He’s interested in seeing how patrons react to his work.

As for his favorite piece, it changes depending on how he’s feeling or what he’s working on. He has a favorite in terms of the theme, and it’s his Columbus piece.

He also did not form an emotional attachment to any of the pieces.

“I leave the emotion right there with the art. After it’s done, that’s it. It’s a piece for the world. It’s not for me anymore.”

Williams, who says he wants to be an active part of the art movement in The Bahamas, says having his own show is his way of being involved. The content of his show are pieces he has created over the years and some newer ones as well. Some, he said, are themed and others not so much. He says this show is his art history.

In the meantime he paints while listening to music and creating his art at Uprising Studio, which he describes as his creative den, and at which he can put his all in.

And while he works to solidify himself in the art world, his advice to aspiring Bahamian artists is to not be afraid.

“Fear is one thing that holds us back, so go for it. Don’t be afraid to get shot down — you’re gonna get shot down. Trust me, the doors close a lot. But you stay consistent and persistent and a door will open up,” said Williams.

DURELLE WILLIAMS’ ART EXHIBITION

The Bahamas: Forgotten History

When: Through Friday, June 9

Where: The Ladder Gallery, Blake Road