The curated lifestyle experience known as ‘The White Party’

Real estate agents Ryan Knowles and Shamon Campbell are gearing up to host one of the year’s most touted events in an ever-growing trend to market high-end homes, the curated luxury, lifestyle experience known as “The White Party” which combines art, culture and glamor while showcasing high-end real estate.

Knowles and Campbell, luxury realtors at H.G. Christie, desired to reinvent the open house experience while marrying their love for real estate luxury brands and entertaining, and “The White Party” was the result.

The invitation-only soiree draws the elite and affluent from the Bahamian community but will also see individuals from the United States this year.

“In past years we’ve hosted one party, but this year we decided to expand the offerings to expose our international guests to more of the best of The Bahamas,” said Knowles.

The three-day event takes place June 23-25.

The weekend will launch with The Art Party on Friday, June 23 at One Ocean, Paradise Island, where guests will be transfixed by live installations and a contemporary dance performance. On Saturday, June 24 the private beach house, Villa Beata, will be the backdrop to The Beach Party where revelers will rock to the beats of local and international deejays and entertainers. The weekend will culminate on Sunday, June 25 with La Grand Finale: The White Party at a waterfront estate where partygoers will rub shoulders with the elite and indulge in delectable delights and cocktails.

Artists for the events will include members of Trilogy — Allan Wallace, Stefan Legend and Jamaal Rolle — with local entertainers Tebby, Willis & The Illest and Fanshawn.

International talent will feature DJ Frank Delour from New York, models Bryana Holly and Kristina Rose, and Miami fitness guru Ramses Principe.

“Creating an extravagant atmosphere has been our standard from the onset — a standard our guests have grown to expect,” said Campbell. “We’ve aligned with brands whose names are synonymous with affluence, lifestyle, wealth and success. Over the years, purveyors have displayed fine timepieces, jewelry collections, cars, yachts, premium cigars, among other items.”

Knowles said in the current market, the best agents seek creative solutions for attracting potential buyers to a property.

“What this event does is create an experiential lifestyle opportunity to bring our clients, key influencers and partners together and allow them to see the space come alive, see how they may entertain friends and actually live in the space.

“What we’ve found is that with the cadre of guests The White Party attracts — attorneys, financial analysts, physicians — some of whom are directly in the market for a home, and if they’re not, they tend to also know a client who is.”

Event partners include Aliv, Artscape, Bahamian Escapes Magazine, Bahari, Bristol Wines & Spirits, Diane Phillips & Associates, JetLink Adventures, Mercedes Benz (Tyreflex), NUA Insurance, RBC and Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas; the international media partner is Haute Living.

“This is our third year and we’re encouraged by the results the events have had,” said Knowles. “We’ve had sellers contact us to determine how their property could be a featured venue. The White Party creates extensive exposure and interest, not only for the featured property, but also for other signature properties in our inventory.”

Part proceeds from the weekend’s events will benefit Hands for Hunger. For more information, visit www.thewhitepartybahamas.com.